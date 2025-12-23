“Now I can hear everything”: People are horrified and fascinated to learn CVS will clean your ears for you

A TikTok creator who shared his CVS MinuteClinic ear wax removal experience was hesitant to overshare, but the internet begged for all the details.

Javi Rodriguez (@javirod305) spread the word in a series of TikTok videos following an ear cleaning on Dec. 11, 2025.

Rodriguez sought out the service at a CVS Pharmacy that offers MinuteClinic services. “It’s like an urgent care inside of a CVS,” he explained.

A medical professional can complete the cleaning in one or two sessions, manually clearing the ear canal, or using warm water to flush out excess wax. The doctor may prescribe ear drops to soften the wax ahead of a removal session.

TikTok users following along with Rodriguez’ ear wax removal journey demanded to see the process—and the nasty stuff that came out of his ears.

“I know that’s TMI and super disgusting,” he said after describing the first ear cleaning. “But I know there’s some freaks that really get pleasure out of those things. I’m one of those freaks.”

What actually happens during a CVS MinuteClinic ear cleaning

A doctor at the MinuteClinic determined Rodriguez’ ears to be clogged with wax, deep into his eardrum, and used a “water gun” to flush out the wax.

The TikTok creator had his ears cleaned over two sessions, returning to have the second ear cleaned after using drops to soften hard, stubborn buildup deep in the ear.

“What came out of my ear. I can’t even describe it to you. It was like the size of my pinky, and it was, like, all in one piece… The wax was molded to my ear.”

Now that the service is going viral, securing a booking for an ear wax removal appointment at a MinuteClinic could be tricky, but here’s how you do it.

Enter your zipcode on the CVS website to find MinuteClinic locations nearest to you.

Schedule an appointment ahead of time online, or walk-in and wait for the next available slot.

Check in online, or in store, and provide relevant information including address, birthdate, payment and insurance information.

See your provider.

“Once I got there, it was super easy,” Rodriguez said in a follow up video. “I checked in on my phone, and then the doctor, whoever is there on site, comes and gets you, puts you in the room, and then they just ask you why you’re visiting. And then I just said I really can’t hear out of my ears. It’s clogged. So, like, I need someone to clean them out for me. Super easy.”

Rodriguez is thrilled he can hear again, but he warned, “I will not be known as the earwax guy on this freaking app… Be careful what you say about me, cause now I can hear everything.”

