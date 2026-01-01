“These prices are ridiculous”: Shopper spots a $115 sign at Staples. Then he finds it on Amazon for $26

A Staples shopper went viral after comparing the chain’s in-store prices to dramatically cheaper listings on Amazon.

In a TikTok posted Nov. 21, 2025, @bigbodyofficial walked through a Staples location highlighting items marked up by more than 75 percent, including a small business “open” sign priced at $115 that sells for $26 online and a paper shredder listed for $180 that costs under $30 on Amazon.

“It’s hard to compete with Amazon, but like I’m not paying this,” he said. “Nope.”

Commenters were just as baffled by exorbitant in-store prices at office, electronics, and hobby supply stores. Commenters replied, it’s not just Staples, it’s stores like Best Buy, Michaels, and other brick and mortar retailers stocked full of items available online for way—way less.

Pay up to 75% more when you shop at Staples

@bigbodyofficial’s post racked up 246,000 views on TikTok. “When’s the last time you guys went to Staples?” he asked. “Cause these prices are f**king ridiculous.”

The TikTok creator toured the store and shared side by side price comparisons at Staples vs. Amazon.

According to @bigbodyofficial, an electric pencil sharpener that costs over $25 on clearance at Staples, costs $17 on Amazon.

In the caption to his video, @bigbodyofficial said he’s on the lookout for a conspiracy theories and cooked up one of his own.

“We’re talking mafia, cartels, “bad actors” whatever the f**k that means. There’s no way these jabronies are this out of touch,” he wrote.

“Here’s the plan: liquidate all of this sh*t, add dozens of high quality PCs and gaming systems. Create a lounge for zoomers and host E-Sports tournaments.

Why is Staples still in business?

From corporate accounts to private equity firms and bankruptcy, TikTok users replying to @bigbodyofficial weighed in on how the brick and mortar big box store hangs on in the era of ecommerce.

“It’s not just Staples. This single brown paper bag was 5$ at Michael’s”

“Literally the only thing keeping staples alive is corporate accounts.”

“It’s because businesses buy from them in bulk and they don’t mind the prices.”

“Private equity companies.”

“So many store just begging to file for bankruptcy.”

“i work at staples and we return over 3-4k of amazon packages a week. on the receipt u get coupons and that’s how we get customers 😂 also our rewards system works rlly well if you use it wisely… we make millions during back to school each year which is what keeps the company running basically.”

Staples did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

