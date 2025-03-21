‘Am I gonna get botulism?’: Woman buys jar of olives from Costco. Then she takes a bite

When one shops at a grocery store, they hope that everything they purchase is of the highest quality. Or at least, is going to be within its expiration date.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Numerous internet users have shared their stories of food purchases gone awry. Whether it’s Whole Foods customers being given rotten and spoiled food or Walmart customers returning expired products only to see them back on the shelves for sale.

Now, a TikTok user is calling out Costco after she says something was amiss about the olives she purchased.

What’s wrong with these Costco olives?

In a TikTok with over 1.2 million views, Isabella (@maisonisabella) shows herself eating from a jar of olives from Costco. The jar is a Tassos Greek Olive Medley.

First, she sniffs the jar, a bit taken aback by the smell. Then, after taking her first bite, she begins to suspect that something isn’t quite right. She follows that by promptly spitting out the olive.

“Can olives go bad?” she asks. “I just got this!”

She then describes the taste, noting that it was “acidic” and “literally burning my tongue” before questioning whether she’s about to contract botulism.

Following that, she takes a bite of two different olives, which she also spits out.

“Is that normal?” she asks.

In the comments, she clarifies that she tried the olives a few days prior and that they did not have this foul taste.

Can olives go bad?

To answer her question, yes, olives can go bad. However, it’s unlikely that they would go bad over such a short time span.

“Unopened, jarred olives will stay fresh for up to two years and don’t require refrigeration,” writes Jess Eng for Epicurious. “Even once opened, jarred olives will remain fresh for 12 to 18 months, provided they are sealed and stored properly in the fridge.”

As for whether the jarred olives will give her botulism, this is not something that could be determined by taste alone.

The CDC’s website notes that “you cannot see, smell, or taste the toxin that causes botulism.” Instead, the agency says to look for signs of contamination in the package.

This can include signs such as a leaking, bulging, or swollen container; visible damage or abnormalities in the container; liquid or foam spurting upon opening; or food that is discolored, moldy, or foul-smelling. If any of these are noted in the packaging, it should be discarded immediately. That said, Isabella herself said in a follow-up that her statement about getting “botulized” was a joke.

Regarding Isabella’s specific case, it’s uncertain what happened here. However, she notes in a follow-up that the olives were discolored on the inside and that she has the flu.

Writing for AllRecipes, author Ann Walczak states that both discoloration and a foul smell can be signs that an olive is no longer good to eat. Additionally, having the flu has been shown to dramatically impact one’s sense of smell and taste, so there’s a chance that the bizarre flavor she encountered was simply due to her illness.

The TikToker responds

In an Instagram direct message conversation with the Daily Dot, Isabella says she had no expectation that the video would go viral, stating that she primarily uses the platform to promote her jewelry business.

“I think they were molded— I opened a few up and they were pink in the center but I’m not sure,” she says of the olives.

“It could also be my fridge didn’t keep them well,” she adds before saying that she thought “the flu was messing with my taste buds.”

In response to some viewers’ questions, she notes that the olives had been refrigerated since opening, that she had tried the same brand of olives before and was familiar with the taste, and that she “grew up eating olives and garlic because of where my family is from…Those are familiar flavors to me.”

“The reason why I tried three was 1. I thought my taste was messing with me, 2. It’s a new jar, shouldn’t have gone bad so I was giving it the benefit of the doubt, 3. I don’t like wasting food. 4. I literally uploaded the video for [expletives] and giggles,” she explains.

As for what she plans on doing with the olives, she says she knows she can return them to Costco. That said, she says she’s unsure if she’s going to “[deal] with it,” instead contemplating just throwing the olives away.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on the problem and proposed solutions.

“Btw you can take them back to Costco and get your money back,” wrote a user, referring to Costco’s generous return policy.

“You might get botulism but at least you have a really cute jar now,” joked another.

“I have eaten multiple jars of these. I never reacted that way, I’m scared for you,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via media contact form and Tassos via email.

