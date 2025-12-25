An electrical contractor is going viral on TikTok after revealing he recently replaced every LED light in his home with incandescent bulbs.

User @preserving_peace_park described the decision in a recent video as something he “never would’ve dreamed that I would do.” The change, he says, came after a conversation with a longtime mentor.

“This all started after I had a conversation with a mentor of mine,” @preserving_peace_park explained, noting that their chat began with Christmas lights.

Over the course of the discussion, he admitted he “hated” LED lights, though he couldn’t quite articulate why—other than that they didn’t give off the “warm, fuzzy feeling that the old incandescent lights did.”

He added that he’s always preferred incandescent Christmas lights himself, claiming they “feel different” and don’t hurt his eyes.

He’s also read stories about the “horrible” wavelengths of LEDs, which he says worry people more than the cost. While incandescent bulbs aren’t cheap, he believes they’re worth it.

“I just want that old 80s, 90s nostalgic feeling whenever we walk into our house,” @preserving_peace_park said. As of Friday, his video had racked up more than 753,700 views.

Are LED lights bad for you?

According to Space Coast Ophthalmology, LED lights are generally safe. Some of the perks of using LED bulbs are that they are more energy efficient than incandescent bulbs, have a long lifespan, run cooler than older bulbs, and don’t contain the toxic materials—such as mercury—found in compact fluorescent lights. They also make spaces brighter and safer, which is why so many people rely on them.

The downside of LEDs is the amount of blue light they give off. Excessive exposure to light at night can suppress melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep. In addition, staring at bright LEDs for long periods can cause adverse effects, including eye strain, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision.

That said, there are easy ways to reduce the impact. Warmer bulbs in the 2700K to 3000K range feel softer and easier on the eyes. In addition, lampshades or diffusers evenly spread light and help reduce glare. You can also take breaks from screens or bright lights, such as replacing them with incandescents, or avoid staring directly at LEDs at night.

For everyday use, LEDs are fine. But if, like @preserving_peace_park, you want the bulbs to have a warmer feel, or if your eyes feel tired or if sleep is difficult, adjusting your lighting or checking in with an eye doctor can help.

Viewers who watched @preserving_peace_park had no shortage of opinions on light bulbs, with many saying they still prefer incandescent over LED.

“No one can tell me that incandescent lights don’t bring a cozy touch to the home,” one user said. “Like, its ambiance is top-tier.”

Another added, “I’m convinced LED bulbs are worse than incandescent. I’ve replaced more bulbs in the last five years than I ever did before LED.”

Some commenters got more specific about where they hunt for bulbs.

“I go to estate sales and buy all the incandescent light bulbs! I will not use any LEDs or fluorescent bulbs in my house,” one person shared. Another noted, “I hate the LED lights. I’ve been cleaning out my grandparents’ home, and I’ve found about 45-50 incandescent bulbs. I feel like I’ve struck gold!”

Others focused on how LED bulbs affect driving. One viewer said, “Try driving on the roads at night. These headlights are like photons piercing your brain.”

Another chimed in, “Think of how warm the streets used to be.”

A third wrote, “Can we turn cars back to all Halogen instead of LED? They are the bane of everyone’s existence.”

