“We’ve come full circle”: Robots dancing on stage in China has concert-goers asking if the expense is really necessary

Photo of Susan LaMarca

Susan LaMarca
chinese dancing robots

The crowd went wild, but people reacting online are less enthusiastic. 

Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom surprised the audience when he took the stage with dancing robots at a concert in Chengdu, China, on Dec. 19, 2025. Clips from the performance show six humanoid robots dancing alongside Wang Leehom, wearing costumes and moving fluidly in sync with the music and human dancers.

@CGTNEurope/YouTube, @DigitalDriftTV/YouTube

CGTNEurope reported that the robots are developed by Unitree Robotics. Each unit weighs just over 75 pounds and costs around $13,500. At the climactic finish of one song, the robot dancers executed a flawless front flip amid a massive roaring crowd.

Other than Elon Musk, who called the robot dance performance “impressive” on X, people reacting to the clips online seem less eager to see robots infiltrate the performing arts.

Robots danced and performed flips

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported on the spectacle in a TikTok video from Dec. 22, 2025 that accumulated 16 million views.

@channelnewsasia 🤖 Robots danced and performed flips at Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu, China. X founder Elon Musk shared a video on the platform, calling it “impressive”. #chinanews #china #robot #elonmusk ♬ original sound  – CNA
The post includes recordings of the robots dancing in tandem to match Wang Leehom’s moves, along with two clips showing the robots doing flips from different angles. CNA shouted out Elon Musk, who called the dancing robots’ performance “impressive” on X. 

Welcome to the dystopian future

Commenters across platforms criticized the use of robot technology to replace or enhance human dancers. They worried that the tech would take jobs and lower the quality of entertainment. Many suspected advancements in robotics could be put to better use in other fields like engineering or medicine.

Reddit users reacting to a clip of Wang Leehom’s robot-performed concert posted to r/Damnthatsinteresting on Dec. 20, 2025 said the performance marks the start of a new dystopian era. Here’s a sample of what they and TikTok users said:

“Of all the things people were reasonably claiming automation would be good for.. this is probably number -37 on the list. Who is this for??”

u/herrcollin via Reddit

“This is it, guys. We’re here.”

u/Abhi_Jaman_92 via Reddit

“Ain’t no way they put Durags on the robots😭😭😭.”

@nee_dontcare_211/TikTok

“We don’t need this 😭.”

@goldcoin14/TikTok

“I am already so bored of robots lol.”

@mkogrodnik_/TikTok

“Bro is dancing next to his job replacement..”

u/SirLandoLickherP via Reddit

“WE’VE COME FULL CIRCLE- Humans doing the Robot to Robots doing the Human.”

u/thatsBOOtoyou/ via Reddit

Concerts Dancing Robots TikTok
First published:

