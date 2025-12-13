TikTokers are making the Charlie Brown dance popular again, just in time for the holidays

TikTok creators are bringing back the Charlie Brown dance just in time for Christmas.

Videos featuring creators moving like Charles Schultz’s awkward gogo-dancing cartoons to variations on Charlie Brown’s rolling piano tune are bringing joy this holiday season.

The Charlie Brown dance trend resonates with those who’ve long considered the Charlie Brown Christmas Special a holiday tradition, and young, new fans who are learning to love the Peanuts gang through dance.

Charlie Brown in the club

TikToker @itisjamarmar racked up 4.3 million views for threatening to hit the club with Charlie Brown Christmas moves. In his video from Dec. 3, 2025, the skilled dancer performed the character’s moves alongside clips from the cartoon.

He wrote, “Don’t ask me to go to the club because imma pull out these bad boys,” adding in the post’s caption, “And I won’t feel bad either 😛.”

The trend uses audio from a mashup of GloRilla x Charlie Brown.

“Nah you coming and I’m playing the imaginary piano,” replied a commenter.

Meanwhile, a whole entire family made it happen that way Snoopy and Friends would. TikToker @ellabeanandmommy brought the whole gang together for a Dec. 4, 2025 performance.

A delighted commenter replied, “y’all won hands down y’all had the whole gang.”

Another viral video shows that it pays to have a piano player in your crew.

TikToker @saddest.alex and Gen Z friends danced along with a live piano rendition of Charlie Brown’s theme in a post from Dec. 6, 2025 with over 300 thousand views.

TikTok’s reaction to the Charlie Brown dance trend

TikTok users are loving the wholesome, joyful trend.

“You know what 🤔🤔 Hell yeah 😂😂💜💜”

“I haven’t been to a club in years, but I would go just to watch a Charlie Brown dance off!”

“Thank you for reminding me why I still have TikTok.”

“Charles Schulz: This is how kids dance today probably 😂😍”

“It’s the only Christmas special I can stand. I’m waiting for it to come on. You gave me a respite.”

“This deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.”

