“Mission accomplished”: Cat who surfs down the stairs in a laundry basket every day goes viral

Surfing cats are getting a lot of attention on TikTok—and why shouldn’t they?

Pet video account @tailbitpets shared a series of clips showing cats “surfing” down the steps in plastic containers. One clip of a cat running up the stairs with a plastic bin in its mouth, only to ride down the stairs in it, went viral with 8.4 million views on TikTok.

The video from Jan. 8, 2026, delighted and impressed animal lovers, prompting comments like, “I am glad you filmed it because no one would believe you otherwise.”

But apparently, this is something some cats do—other clips from the account include other cats surfing their staircases at home. The surfing cat videos are set to complementary audio like the theme from Mission Impossible or “Bad to the Bone.”

Cat videos will never get old

User @tailbitpets wrote in the post’s caption, “he takes it up himself and launches down the stairs every day 🤣.” The cat in the viral clip effortlessly scaled the flight of stairs with a plastic bin large enough to fit its entire body. It jumped into the bin and flew down the carpeted stairs at an impressive speed. At the bottom, the cute cat looked up at its owner for approval.

“Mission accomplished”

@tailbitpets wrote, “If this isn’t evidence that cat will become our overlords idk what is.” in the caption for another “surfing cat” clip set to the Mission Impossible theme.

It should be noted that the cats might need to give the dogs some surfing lessons. In a clip from Dec. 16, 2025, a chihuahua clumsily surfs the steps, looking stunned as it crashes into a pillow blockade set up by its owner. She corrected her pet, “Too fast.”

“Let the cat to teach him!😳😁,” replied TikTok user @peydartea.

Responses to the pets’ videos were mostly in awe of the cat’s talents.

“I’m so glad my cat doesn’t have TikTok.”

“This is funny and entertaining until he starts doing it at 3 AM.😂😂”

“You can tell by the carpet this isn’t his first time doing this 😂”

