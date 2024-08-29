‘Jeep Wrangler is the most correct answer’: Mechanics share which car ‘everybody buys but shouldn’t’

Car experts at Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Toyota dealership gave viewers some insight into which cars they think don’t live up to the hype.

Their TikTok video so far has received 311,000 views.

In it, one worker goes around asking her colleagues the question: “What’s a car that everybody buys but shouldn’t?”

That style of video has become popular among workers on TikTok.

Their responses vary and include Tesla, Jeep Wrangler, Nissan 350Z, Chrysler Town & Country, and Cadillac.

Some viewers agreed with the team.

“Jeep wrangler is the most correct answer,” the top comment, with over 350 likes, says.

“As a tire guy. Tesla. Tires are expensive,” a second agreed.

“All of these are spot on,” a third stated.

Others offered their own responses. One said, “Kia anything.”

Documented issues with each car named

According to Maverick Diagnostics, the most common issues with Teslas have to do with their batteries, software, suspensions, door handles, and autopilot mode.

The Wrangler is the most popular Jeep model and has earned a reputation for its durability. However, over the years, there have been reports of leaking as well as issues with the car’s exhaust systems, airbags, and transmission. There have also been reports of Jeep Wrangler drivers allegedly experiencing the “death wobble.”

The Chrysler Town & Country. The minivan is ranked fourth out of eight for minivans and is lauded for being spacious. The most common complaints, however, are “electrical issues, engine problems, blind spot detection faults, Uconnect problems, and defective active head restraints,” according to CoPilot.

The Nissan 35 0Z is a popular sports car. Its drivers laud the speed and durability of it. The most notable problems with it reportedly have to do with the engine and the throttle body.

For over 100 years, Cadillacs have symbolized sophistication and wealth. Despite being an American icon, the vehicle has had reports of leaks as well as issues with the heating and air conditioning. There have also been reports of issues with the anti-lock braking system.

The Daily Dot reached out to Evans Toyota via TikTok comment and direct message. The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla, Jeep, Nissan, Chrysler, and Cadillac via press email.

