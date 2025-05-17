“That is definitely a valid crash out”: Woman gets brand-new windshield. It cracks the same day

If you own a car, chances are high that you will, at one point or another, need to get it repaired.

Featured Video

While this feels like it should be a painless, easy process, it often is not. Car owners have reported being asked to pay hefty sums for minor repairs, and in some cases, drivers have claimed that repair shops made the problem worse instead of just fixing the vehicle.

But if one’s car repair is completed as expected, they generally hope that such repairs will be valid and usable for a considerable amount of time. However, this too is not always the case, as TikTok user Abi Caswell (@abicaswell) recently learned in a video with over 385,000 views.

What went wrong with this windshield repair?

In her video, Caswell shows herself laughing in a panicked manner. As the video continues, she reveals that her windshield has received a minor crack in its top left corner.

Advertisement

“good thing I got a brand new windshield this morning!!!!!!!!” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the comments section, she clarifies that the break occurred on her new windshield.

“is this a valid crash out, yes or no?” she asks in the caption.

For context, getting one’s windshield replaced in the United States usually costs between $300 and $600 for a basic windshield, though more advanced windshields or windshields for luxury vehicles can easily run over $1,000.

That said, windshield damage as a result of falling debris is generally covered by comprehensive auto insurance, meaning that those with such coverage are unlikely to pay a significant amount out-of-pocket.

Advertisement

Additionally, some windshields, or windshield repairs, may come with a warranty. If one does not have insurance or does not wish to resolve the problem through insurance, they should simply return to the repair shop that previously did their windshield repair and see what can be done about it.

“Is there a return window?”

In the comments section, users affirmed that Caswell’s crash out was, indeed, valid, and many others offered their own stories of repairs that quickly went awry.

Advertisement

“100% valid crashout. It’d be nice if windshields could not shatter whenever a pebble flies off of a truck on the expressway,” wrote a user.

“This is why i refuse to get a new windshield until my cracks won’t let me get an inspection sticker,” declared another.

“Three repairs on my car within one month to just totaled it other month later,” recalled a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caswell via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.