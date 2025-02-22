‘I’m…locked in’: Customer goes through drive-thru car wash. There’s just one problem

A customer goes through the drive-thru car wash expecting a normal experience. Unfortunately, it ends in disaster because he didn’t check the truck bed first.

Featured Video

TikTok user Big Twav (@bigtwav) generally sticks to posts about baseball and golf on his account but an epic moment of forgetfulness is causing him to go viral. It’s enough to make you switch to hand washing your car.

Twav posted his disastrous moment to his account back in December. It currently has a jaw-dropping 16.1 million views.

Customer’s truck car wash ends in disaster

“Forgot the vanity was in the back of my truck bed,” Twav confesses in the caption of his video.

Advertisement

In it, the driver—presumably Twav—can be heard cursing as he realizes he has left a bathroom vanity fixture in the bed of his truck. Unfortunately, he’s in a touchless car wash drive-through and he can’t back out or stop the wash.

“Oh my God. Oh my God,” he says as water begins to splatter off of his windshield. The camera shows the vanity, strapped into the truck, as it begins to be soaked.

“Found out bathroom vanity’s [sic] aren’t waterproof,” the screen text proclaims.

He unleashes further profanities as he sees his mistake. “I’m [expletive] locked in,” he states.

Advertisement

He doesn’t show the aftermath. But it seems safe to assume the vanity did not survive the experience.

Car wash rules for trucks

Most car washes have rules and regulations to address just this sort of situation.

Locally owned Richmond, Va. chain Car Pool Car Washes posts a series of requirements on its website. They state the maximum height and width of a vehicle can be 84 inches. Tire width is generally 12 inches.

Advertisement

Additionally, the car wash tells customers, “Please clear the bed of all items large and small before arrival. Whenever possible, we will assist you to remove them, as items left in pickup truck beds are harmful to our wash process.”

Fellow TikToker The Jeff Bomb (@thejeffbomb), a site manager for a car wash stitched a response video to Twav’s original post.

In it, he states, “That is not all the customer’s fault. I mean maybe, partially, but whoever the attendant was there should not have let that guy go into the wash with that.”

“I always stop my customer and [ask], ‘Hey, do you want to get this out first?’”

Advertisement

Viewers respond to this car wash disaster

The video drew a lot of humorous responses from viewers.

One user wrote, “My husband would’ve went straight back to the store and bought another one before he ever admitted this to me. You’re brave.”

“I think they are waterproof. I don’t think they are car wash proof,” one viewer noted.

Advertisement

Another person asked, “I just don’t understand the thought process of picking up the vanity and then thinking, I need a car wash.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Big Twav via TikTok messenger and comments for further statements.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.