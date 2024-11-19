‘The first car I will finance is a LEXUS’: Dealership worker reveals the real reason you should always lease a car instead of buying

For years, the received wisdom about cars was that it was smarter to buy than to lease.

Featured Video

Now, that topic is hotly debated. Most experts say that there are benefits to purchasing a car, but that there are situations in which it might be more logical to lease.

For example, Investopedia explains that “buying a car typically makes more financial sense than leasing one, since you get to keep the vehicle as an economic asset and avoid higher finance charges and upfront costs.” That said, Consumer Reports notes that leasing results in lower monthly payments along with a host of other benefits, such as the ability to drive a new car.

Here’s why one dealership worker says she’s fully on team “lease.”

Advertisement

Why should one lease instead of buying a car?

In a video with over 163,000 views, TikTok user Stacey Allen (@staceyabneyallen) says there are a few reasons why one might prefer to lease over buying.

“In my opinion, the best way to drive a new car is to lease it,” she says. “I know in the past, leases have gotten bad raps, but leasing actually offers you more flexibility than if you pay cash for a car or if you finance it over a 60 to 72 month retail purchase.”

According to Allen, leasing offers many benefits, such as the aforementioned flexibility and the ability to be protected against depreciation.

Advertisement

“For example, if you have a wreck in a car that you are leasing and it’s fixed properly, the car doesn’t suffer any depreciation. The car is going to be worth at the end of that lease what Mercedes said it was gonna be worth the day that you bought it,” she starts. “If you have a wreck in a car that you’re making retail payments on or that you own cash, guess what? Your car is gonna take a hit for depreciation.”

Next, she says that, given just how much technology is in the modern vehicle, one may have no choice but to continue driving new cars.

“Quite frankly, cars are not designed to keep forever anymore,” she states. “I know people would always say, ‘Oh, but you’ll never own it.’ Well, most people don’t keep their cars until they make the last payment anyway.”

“And nowadays, cars are so technologically driven, you have to get rid of it, like you do a smartphone every time they come out with a new iPhone,” she continues.

Advertisement

Finally, Allen shares that leasing gives drivers the freedom to trade, sell, or walk away from the vehicle, which is a freedom not afforded to those who have purchased their car outright.

“The thing is, we have to change our thinking as it relates to cars,” she says. “Cars are the most depreciating thing that we have to pay for in our lifetime, and we will buy more cars than we will homes. So you wanna be smart in your purchase process.”

“If you can afford to lease a car, meaning you don’t do excessive driving, then you can save money monthly and you’re guaranteed to be in a new car every 3 to 4 years,” she concludes.

Advertisement

While most experts agree that buying a car is a better long-term financial decision, several commenters said that Allen made a compelling case about leasing versus car ownership.

“A lease in my business name was the best thing I’ve ever done!!” exclaimed a user.

“Tell the dealership to increase the amount of miles they allow you to lease, that’s the biggest issue,” stated another.

Advertisement

“I feel lease is only good if you already own a paid drivable car, lease car can be your weekend car,” suggested a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allen via TikTok comment and DM.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.