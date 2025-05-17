“Impatience kills, not slow drivers”: Car crash survivor shares 5 things she’ll never do behind the wheel again

A 25-year-old TikTok creator named Ambrelyn (@ambrelyn1) is going viral after sharing five driving habits she’ll never repeat following a near-fatal car crash in 2024. In her video, which has racked up over 1.7 million views, she details the everyday behaviors that become deadly in an instant, and urges others to treat driving more seriously.

The video, shared on April 25, 2025, has over 1500 comments, including many from people who agree that drivers are too casual. TikTokers expressed gratitude for her advice, and some shared their own experiences with traumatic vehicle accidents.

“I needed to see this,” replied @leahac444.

The five things she says every driver should stop doing

Ambrelyn introduced her list with this reminder: “Driving a car is one of the most dangerous things that you can do on a daily basis because you’re literally operating a machine that could kill you or people around you.”

She’s right—according to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are among the leading causes of death in the US. Over 120 people die in car accidents daily.

Here are Ambrelyn’s tips:

Only sit the way you are supposed to No claw clips, glasses that can shatter, or other hazards Ensure pets, kids, and passengers are safely placed Be aware of tools, decorations, or other things that can harm you if they go flying FOLLOW THE RULES OF THE ROAD! Get off your phone!!

The TikToker asserted that drivers enter into an agreement with other drivers and passengers each time they get behind the wheel. Ignoring safety guidelines can have tragic consequences.

“Whenever we get behind the wheel, we are agreeing to a set of guidelines about how you are going to act and how I’m going to act,” said Ambrelyn, “And when you deviate from those and you force somebody to make a split second decision or assumption, that is when accidents are most likely to happen.”

“So just have respect for human life and be safe out there.”

TikTokers shared that they have observed unsafe driving behaviors on the road

“People driving with little dogs on their laps always stresses me out so much,” commented @sm0keythebear.

@dolly_stardust04 and many other commenters on the thread referenced tip #5: “It’s terrifying how many people I see on their phones while driving.”

@pikadegallo_ offered one more tip to anyone who might feel unsafe in a vehicle. They commented, “If I don’t feel comfortable with the driver, I’m not getting in the car. I don’t care if we’re friends, coworkers, etc. I am not putting my life in the hands of someone who makes me feel unsafe!”

Experts chimed in to emphasize Ambrelyn’s advice:

“As someone who works in personal injury law and sees car accidnets literally every single day, everything she said was 100% true,” commented @_geziell.

“As an EMT, thank you! I started being more careful after the hundreds of car accidents I’ve ran on. It’s scary!” said @venustothemoon222. “Also adding seatbelt protector my cart right now.”

