“Thanks for ruining my childhood”: Customer devastated to find Bugles don’t fit on his human fingers anymore

Millennials are spinning out because they can’t eat Bugles off their fingers in 2025.

According to Bugles’ manufacturer, the corn chip’s iconic horn shape remains. But people on social media report that the chips might not fit your finger. A clip from Nate, @whodemboyz, is getting attention from people who remember fitting the cone-shaped chips over their fingers as kids.

In his post from Dec. 7, 2025, Nate addressed Bugles makers with a caption that read, “Thanks for ruining my childhood.” The TikTok creator who bought a bag of Bugles for the first time in well over a decade said he was disappointed to find that none of the chips had finger-sized openings in them. “What the [expletive] is this? A Dorito?” Nate asked. “What happened?”

TikTok users replying to Nate’s post shared conflicting Bugles experiences. Some said they’re still cone-shaped and finger-fitted, but others say they haven’t been “little hats” for years. According to the Bugles website and manufacturer General Mills, the snack remains “cone-shaped.”

However, the manufacturing process can cause slight variations in shape, leading some chips to fit fingers better than others.

Some snackers complaining about Bugles on the internet speculate the chips have gotten smaller and flatter over time to prevent crushing. The most devastating theory of all could be that they’re the same old Bugles, millennials just grew up, and they don’t fit adult-sized fingers.

“Bugles. What happened?”

Nate’s clip has nearly 30 thousand views on TikTok. Some commenters filed the post as a “Kim, there’s people that are dying” type of rant, but overwhelmingly others raised on Bugles echoed the poster’s alarm.

“I bought this bag of bugles for the first time in, like, 15 years, and they had a Tabasco one, so it looked good,” Nate explained. “And I bought them because I wanted to put my finger through them like this, like a little hat, you know?”

He went on to reveal, “None of them have an opening for the hat. None.” Nate sifted through a handful of flat chips without openings. “What the fuck is this? A Dorito?” he asked. “Bugles. What happened? What the fuck.”

Bugle fans weigh in

In the comments of Nate’s video, many users suggested the downgrade in chip quality hit them where it hurts.

“This broke me. That was my very first nail acrylic set.”

“Putting them on your fingers is like the whole point of eating bugles.”

“At that point they might as well be chips.”

“No, I got them recently, and there were many hats. Get the original flavor.”

“Been like this for years. That’s why I stopped buying them 🤣 I know that’s a silly reason to stop buying them.”

“Gota get original. they still have holes. But as an adult they don’t fit.”

