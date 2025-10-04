“I have a 100% success rate doing this”: Budgeting expert reveals word-for-word script to get your internet bill reduced

As internet bills continue to climb, one budgeting influencer is giving people the words they need to fight back. On TikTok, Sabrina (@savingmoneysabrina) shared a negotiation script she says has a “100% success rate,” though she warned, “Sometimes you’ll have to get close to cancelling for anything to happen. Trust the process!”

Sabrina’s Sept. 25, 2025, TikTok has racked up nearly 60,0000 views and resonated with commenters who’ve struggled to afford seemingly arbitrary rising telecommunications costs.

No one wants to make the call, but if it can save you money—why not?

Here’s the exact script you’ll need to save on your internet bill:

“Hi, my name is [insert name]. I saw that my internet went up about $25 this month. Unfortunately, I’m not able to afford that. So if I can’t get it down to the rate that it was last month, I’m gonna have to cancel. Is this something you can help me with?”

In her video, Sabrina said that if they don’t cut your bill or set you up with a promotion right away, stick to your guns. “If they say no the first time, continue to reiterate that you can’t afford it and you’re going to have to cancel,” she explained. “If you don’t get a cheaper rate, they will continue to pass you along until somebody does it.”

Sabrina claimed, “I have a 100% success rate doing this.”

Friendly reminder: Don’t be rude to customer service.

♬ original sound – savingmoneysabrina @savingmoneysabrina I hope this helps you save some money on your bill! Important note tho: when I say that I will “have to cancel,” I actually do mean it. Sometimes you’ll have to get close to cancelling for anything to happen. Trust the process! #howtosavemoney

“Spectrum doesn’t negotiate anymore they call our bluff and cancel lol.”

“Xfinity chat bot don’t play like that tho 🥲🫠.”

“I told Optimum I was switching to Verizon because it was cheaper and after saying no 3 times they offered to lower my bill $20/month and gave me two months free. Only annoying part is having to call once a year to do it all over again!”

“I had AT&T and try to negotiate they said no they couldn’t do anything about. I cancel and went to a different provider, now they’re begging me to come back. That’s not happening, they should have done it in the first place.”

“So grateful for the peace of Google Fiber.”

Chaos among communications companies can be so deep that one commenter called for extreme measures:

“If you’re able, I highly recommend moving to a town with municipal fiber. I haven’t had a rate increase in 5 years (which is when it launched here).”

Totally. If Sabrina’s script doesn’t work for you, you can always move.

