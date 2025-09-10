When Kristin Marino walked out of the Plaza Hotel on her wedding day, she was met with a sight that stopped her in her tracks: a line of New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters in full uniform, waiting to escort her to the venue.

Featured Video

Marino’s father, Kenneth, was one of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Two decades later, his brothers in Rescue 1 showed up to stand in for him, creating a moment that quickly went viral with over 35 million views on TikTok.

Marino told Newsweek, “They showed up dressed in uniform, with both of their trucks, and escorted me from the Plaza Hotel, where I was staying, to my wedding venue… I started crying almost instantly because I knew my dad was looking down, smiling, knowing they were there to honor his daughter at a time when he couldn’t physically be there.”

Advertisement

“They all look so proud,” said one commenter.

“It’s a brotherhood”: bride moved to tears over FDNY’s tribute

The bride exited the Plaza Hotel and found the FDNY firefighters from her dad’s firehouse, Rescue 1, waiting for her. Marino walked among the men paying tribute to her brave father, overcome with emotion in her wedding gown as her mother and brother teared up on the sidelines.

Advertisement

“My dad couldn’t show up to my wedding because he was taken from us on September 11, but look who did,” Marino wrote in onscreen text. The video revealed firefighters lined up outside the Plaza Hotel, waiting to escort her to the wedding venue. “New and retired firefighters from my dad’s firehouse, Rescue 1,” she wrote.

“I finally understood why they say, ‘it’s a brotherhood.’ I know my dad was smiling down, knowing I was taken care of. Thank you for never forgetting, FDNY.”

People reacting to the firefighters’ heartfelt tribute honored Marino’s heroic father in the comments. The conversation showed Kenneth Marino’s memory is still very much alive, and the FDNY takes care of its own.

Advertisement

“Firefighter Kenneth Marino of FDNY Rescue 1, correct? He was one of the few to make it up to the higher floors of the North Tower to fight fires. Somehow, his helmet survived. His story is quite incredible. Your father was an incredible man with his 20 years of firefighting experience. I made sure to learn about all 364 rescue personnel that passed that tragic day. I won’t forget your father.”

“FF from Virginia, I did a 9/11 stair climb in honor and memory of your father 💜 I rang the bell and called his name. He is not forgotten. You looked so beautiful, Congratulations 🎊.”

Advertisement

“Your dad was one of the most elite firefighters in the world, working the most elite fire unit in the world on September 11th. I hope you hold some comfort knowing that only the best firefighters made the sacrifices they did on 9/11. God bless you and congratulations on your marriage.”

The September 11th attacks represent one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in human history. Nearly 3000 lives were lost, including 19 hijackers and 2,977 victims. Thousands of people suffered injuries and experienced long-term health effects. The FDNY deployed over 200 units and 400 firefighters to provide emergency response, search and rescue, and fire suppression at the World Trade Center.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.