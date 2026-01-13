“I know I’m late to the game”: Bradley Cooper tells Joe Rogan he just got into podcasts “eight months ago”

American Sniper star Bradley Cooper appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience last week and admitted he only recently got into podcasts. In fact, he thanked Rogan for leading him to TRIGGERnometry, which claims to be a “free speech” podcast that frequently features far-right personalities like Ben Shapiro.

Featured Video

While some of Cooper’s fans are disappointed in him, others saw this coming a mile away.

Bradley Cooper thanks Joe Rogan for podcasts

On last Friday’s episode of the highly popular Joe Rogan Experience, the actor credited his host for getting him into podcasts in the year 2025.

Advertisement

“I know I’m late to the game,” said Cooper.

He specifically named Rogan’s podcast as the spark that inflamed his love of the medium and led him to even more conservative options like TRIGGERnometry. The messages from these podcasts are now reaching his daughter.

Bradley Cooper tells Joe Rogan he’s a big fan of podcasts as of 8 months ago and specifically thanks Rogan for introducing him to TRIGGERnometry



“You had 2 guys on that I thought were very interesting..I find that very fascinating”pic.twitter.com/EUi3C0yvHV — yeet (@Awk20000) January 12, 2026

“Often, I’ll go to bed, and my daughter’s listening to your voice,” he laughed. “But I do put on headphones sometimes.”

Advertisement

This Rogan appearance and admission to enjoying TRIGGERnometry may come as a surprise to fans. After starring in American Sniper in 2014, considered by many on the left to be a right-wing film, he went out of his way to praise President Barack Obama and attended the Democratic National Convention.

He has also signed letters in favor of left-wing causes like fighting climate change and encouraging President Joe Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“You don’t need to go for a right-wing grift yet”

However, some leftists never forgave Bradley Cooper for his role in American Sniper and carried the assumption that he holds right-wing values into 2026. This podcast appearance, therefore, came as no surprise to them.

Advertisement

“Wait, you’re telling me the guy who played the US-sponsored psychopathic serial killer Chris Kyle in the most blatant US propaganda film, that paints said serial killer as a hero, is a complete moron?” asked @TheSchwacked. “No way!”

“This guy has just always radiated that he was this guy,” wrote @GarakRobinson. “It freaks me out that people don’t see it.”

Others think he’s hopping on the conservative train to try and get himself some of that sweet right-wing podcast cash because his popularity is falling off from its 2010s peak.

Advertisement

“Bradley Cooper failed to grift Hollywood with his dumba** Oscar bait movies so now he gotta do side quests,” @winstonsmgx declared. “Next he’s going carnivor [sic] and eat butter for snack.”

“Bradley, don’t give up,” said @ItsIainPrice. “You can still win an Oscsar, Maestro just sucked a**, you could get one if you were in a better film. You don’t need to go for a right wing grift yet.”

Those who didn’t get political got stuck on the part where Cooper just found podcasts.

Advertisement

“Next week he will discover YouTube and rave about EpicMealTime,” joked @TrainHamburger.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.