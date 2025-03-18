‘Be for real’: Woman spots Blackstone grill at Walmart for $97. Then the worker has to ask the manager if it can be sold at that price

Occasionally, shoppers will encounter a price that they can’t believe. Frequently, these unbelievable prices are the result of an error, and a store may refuse to honor it.

However, there are some cases where items can actually be purchased for far below their retail price. For example, one internet user claimed that they were able to buy a $2,000 refrigerator for less than $100 thanks to a pricing glitch on the Lowe’s website.

Sometimes, a store refusing to honor a price can cause issues, as recently shown by TikTok user Tisha (@tisha2inspire) in a video with over 366,000 views.

Was this Walmart grill really $97?

In her video, Tisha shows a Blackstone grill. While the grill currently sells online for $697 on Walmart’s website, it is simply labeled in-store with the numbers 97.

“I’m at Walmart, and there’s this grill for $97, and the worker walked out and said, ‘Oh, my manager is about to have another heyday,’” Tisha starts. “$97 for this Blackstone. Do we think they’re gonna give it to me for 97?”

She then says that, if the manager does not honor the price, she plans to “dispute this with the corporate.”

Later in the video, a manager appears to tell her that the grill costs $697, and that he plans to “get the price on that one.”

At the end of the video, it’s implied that the missing numbers may have been the result of the major storm that recently hit the state. Still, Tisha says she’s not satisfied with that response and that she plans to escalate the issue to Walmart corporate.

“The employee said they were aware of the issue, but had not fixed it in 2 days. The manager was extremely rude,” she wrote in the caption. “@Walmart train your employees to honor your pricing and not be so rude.”

Does Walmart have to honor this price?

First, it should be noted that there are several signs indicating that this is not a simple price mislabeling.

For example, in the video, the prices of other grills can be seen. Each price is preceded by a dollar sign and, in most cases, has the space for a three-digit price.

In the case of the Blackstone grill in question, the space for both the dollar sign and the first number are empty. This would indicate that the numbers for the price either simply fell off or were removed, not mislabeled from the beginning.

Second, even if the prices were mislabeled, it does not appear that Walmart is required to honor the price. While there are federal regulations regarding deceptive advertising and bait-and-switch tactics, it’s uncertain whether this potential error would fall under those regulations. The state of Oklahoma, where the TikToker is based, does not appear to have a specific law requiring stores to honor an incorrect price.

In short, it’s unlikely that Tisha would have a case against this Walmart location, and it appears that Walmart does not have to honor the price shown on the grill, even if she had informed the store of the error days prior.

‘Be for real.’

In the comments section, many users agreed that Walmart should not be required to honor the price.

“The sign flew off, Be for real, You know [expletive] well you can’t get a $700 grill for $100,” wrote a commenter. “And I am in customer service, I promise you, customers ARE NOT ALWAYS RIGHT !!!”

“Why do people expect to get something that you know is a mistake? Come on,” added another.

“She knew it was wrong. She even said, ‘All these ones were right,’” alleged a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Tisha via TikTok DM and comment.



