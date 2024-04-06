‘So trust no one???’: Shopper exposes how Crest, Tide, and more are tricking customers when packaging says ‘bigger size, better value’

In recent years, and with rising inflation, the topic of “shrinkflation” has become a prominent area of discussion across the internet.

For example, one user showed how the average box of Kraft Dinner, the Canadian version of Kraft Mac and Cheese, has become smaller. Another shared how Betty Crocker changed their cake mix to produce less cake. A further user alleged that he bought a bag of Doritos—only to be given just five chips in the bag.

TikTok user Melissa (@realmelissasimo) has been at the forefront of many of these discussions. From her videos on how “full” containers might not be as filled as they seem, to how garbage bag manufacturers are giving customers fewer bags per box, her videos have shown many TikTok users just how much they’re losing thanks to shrinkflation.

Now, another one of her videos on the topic has inspired discussion, this time relating to claims that products are offering a bigger size and/or better value.

In a clip with over 56,000 views as of Saturday, Melissa shows several products that advertise that they offer more value than others. However, as Melissa notes, this claim isn’t as straightforward as it may initially appear.

“Anytime you see something that says ‘bigger size, better value,’ there’s always the travel size that they could technically be comparing to,” she explains. “Technically, anything that’s bigger than their travel size is a bigger size and a better value, or a certain percentage more.”

She then notes that many of these claims are provided with asterisks. Upon examining those asterisks, one can have a better idea about the veracity of the claim. To prove this, she shows two oil sprays that appear to be the same size; however, one claims to offer “33% more.”

“If you see these two side by side on the shelf, you’re going to pick the one that says 33% more,” she details. “It just looks better. It’s only on close inspection that you see that they are both 8 ounces. So what do they mean when they say 33% more?”

“You see that star that’s up there next to ‘more’?” she continues. “That means somewhere on the packaging, it will tell you exactly what they mean. Once you hunt it down, you can see down here, it’s comparing to the 6-ounce, randomly.”

In the comments section, users expressed their dismay at this apparent deception.

“Companies really be playing mind games instead just being direct with their packaging,” said a commenter.

“So trust no one???” asked another.

“Always look at the price per oz,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Melissa via Instagram direct message.

