‘That’s why I’m so hesitant to buy any kind of Flip’: Best Buy shopper comes in for a Samsung phone. Then she notices something troubling

A woman who experienced a drawn-out ordeal over a Samsung phone goes to Best Buy and finds its display model is also broken.

TikTok user Carmen (@mamichulamadness) first went viral in October after revealing a series of issues with her phone and the difficulty she had in getting it repaired. In a December video, Carmen reveals she is at Best Buy looking into Samsung smartwatches.

While she was in that section of the store, Carmen decided to look at the Samsung phones. She was amused to see, upon picking up the Galaxy Z Fold6 SG, that its screen was malfunctioning as well. “I saw the Z Flip … and then here is the Z Fold. Wow, so nice,” she says. “But look. What’s happening, guys?”

As Carmen opens the Z Fold, a black spot appears near the fold, along with some lines. “What are these lines?” she asks. “This is not good for business.”

To close the video, Carmen says she still likes Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartwatches, which are her favorite on the market.

Viewers weigh in on flip phones

In the comments section, some viewers continued to lay into Samsung for its smartphone design.

“Samsung: That’s just a display model, that doesn’t happen to the ones we sell to customers,” joked one viewer.

A second viewer said, “That’s why I’m so hesitant to buy any kind of flip phone.”

A third viewer said, “Yes, I love my Galaxy watch.”

On the other hand, some viewers said they stand by the Z Fold.

“I had the Fold4 for two years and never had an issue with it,” wrote one viewer. “Amazing phone, honestly. Recently went to the S24 Ultra.”

Another viewer said, “It’s literally a display model. You think people are going to handle it appropriately?”

How many times can you open the Z Fold?

According to Samsung, the Fold6 and Flip6 are each designed to be opened and closed more than 200,000 times in their life spans. That means if you open and close it 100 times per day, a brand-new unit should last five years.

If the typical person touches their phone about 2,600 times a day, you can imagine that cell phone store model phones go through a lot of wear and tear over their careers. And that’s taking into account gentle use and not mishandling by children or unruly adults.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carmen via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Samsung via email for comment.

