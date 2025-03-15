‘Don’t use this on your pets’: Woman uses Bath & Body Works pet shampoo on her dog. Then she sees what it did to her Yorkie

Choosing a pet shampoo can be one of the most mundane but complicated experiences for pet owners.

Featured Video

One pet owner purchased a bottle of dog shampoo from body care and home scent brand Bath & Body Works. However, she says her dog had an allergic reaction after using it.

In the caption of her video, user @julissa.lozano says a little bit of the shampoo got in her dog’s eye during bath time. She washed it out immediately.

“After bath time, we noticed that our dog Oliver, was closing his eyes as if he had something in them,” a text overlay on the video reads. “This is the new dog shampoo we had purchased from Bath & Body Works and used for the first time on Oliver.”

Advertisement

In the clip, she shows the dog blinking rapidly and seemingly in discomfort. “We started to notice yellow stuff coming out of his right eye and looking really irritated so we washed his eye out with a pet eye wash and waited a couple hours and it did not get better so we went to the vet,” she wrote.

She continues, “While driving to the vet, I decided to look on the website to see if this has happened to other pets while using this shampoo or if there was any similar incidents.”

Not an isolated problem

The video then cuts to screen captures of reviews of the product. Other pet owners who had used the shampoo were reporting that their dogs had allergic reactions to it.

Advertisement

“Not recommended for Frenchies,” one review reads. “Gave my Luna an allergic reaction after first use.”

The TikToker writes that her dog was diagnosed with conjunctivitis, as well as an ulcer in his right eye.

“Please don’t use this on your pets!” a text overlay reads. “Stick to brands who specialize in pet products.”

Her clip has drawn over 328,000 views on TikTok as of Friday.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @julissa.lozano via TikTok direct message. We have also reached out to Bath & Body Works via email.

How are pet shampoos regulated in the U.S.?

Per the Food & Drug Administration, pet grooming products like non-medicated dog shampoos are typically unregulated, although they can fall under similar regulations as human cosmetics depending on how they are marketed.

Pet shampoos are more likely to be regulated when they include claims regarding flea and tick control, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Advertisement

Viewers are not on board with B&BW

Some viewers suggested that Bath & Body Works, a brand known for its candles and scented body care products, had included heavy fragrance in its dog shampoo, leading to the issue at hand.

“It’s the fragrance. It’s not healthy for us either,” one commenter wrote. “The fumes from the scents gives us headaches.”

“Know them they probably added fangrance oils for smell and that can cause reactions,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“Yup almost bought for my pup looked at the ingredients BIG NOPE INSTANTLY,” one said.

Others recommended products that worked well for their pets, with more gentle formulations.

#petshampoo #pets #bathandbodyworks ♬ My baby my baby – ChampagneMamiMads @julissa.lozano @Bath & Body Works Please do further research on this! We don’t want any other pets to go through this. And before yall come at me, I know shampoo isn’t supposed to go near their eyes but it was only a little bit that got in and we immediately washed it out.. no other dog shampoo has EVER caused this issue. Please stick to brands/companies who specialize in pets .. we definitely know now! 🫶🏼 #fyp

“I always wash my dogs face with baby shampoo and the rest of their body neck below with their dog shampoo hope she gets better,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Another added, “I only use earth bath and tropiclean on my dogs you can get them at tj maxx PetSmart Marshalls I hope ur fur baby gets better.”

“I just use the mane n tail shampoo (the horse shampoo) it’s safe for dogs and cats and leaves them smelling good and their fur soft!” one user said.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.