“I would be throwing up”: Viewers stunned after friends play surprise montage of bride’s exes at her bachelorette

A bride named Monica San Luis went viral after her friends surprised her at her Paris bachelorette party with a montage featuring every one of her childhood exes wishing her and her fiancé well.

Although Luis found the party gag hilarious, a clip of the bride-to-be’s reaction is getting a lot of attention from social media users who say there’s no way they’d be laughing.

Luis told Newsweek, “I thought it was the funniest thing in the world.”

Luis, 28, and her partner, Dayson, have been in a relationship for over a decade, so the exes from the montage are all grown up boys from grade school puppy love. “They were from middle school and early high school,” she said.

“We are all still close friends, and two of them are even my fiancé’s groomsmen, so the whole thing was just harmless and hilarious.”

Some people replying to the post on TikTok and Instagram pointed out that all her friends coming together like this shows that Luis has lovely former relationships that have stood the test of time. Others simply couldn’t cope and said they’d be completely mortified to be confronted with all their exes just before tying the knot.

“This is hilarious, but to my friends if you see this video… do NOT do this for me 😂.”

The clip of Luis reacting to a montage of exes wishing her and her fiance well at her bachelorette party has over 450 thousand likes on Instagram and nearly 200 thousand views on TikTok. Luis wrote in the post’s caption, “This sent us into another dimension 💀😭🤣.”

Luis was seated among her friends at the party as she watched her exes in the offscreen video and laughed so hard she fell off the couch.

“I feel like I would be throwing up”

While not everyone said they’d have reacted like Luis, plenty of commenters laughed along and joined her exes in wishing the happy couple all the best. The internet is calling for the bachelorette party to release the exes’ montage.

“I’m not as chill as these comments bc this would pmo if my husbands friends did this for him.”

“This is such a beautiful reflection of the goodness you’ve cultivated in your relationships along the way. May we all be so fortunate to have our past connections wish us happiness in love. Great idea ladies 💛✨”

“Everyone is just thinking of THEIR own ex’s…obviously if her friends did this they knew her seeing her ex’s ‘sending her off’ would make her laugh, not traumatize her. She clearly had good taste in partners and in friends who know her and love her. Also release the video this is hilarious 👏😂”

“I feel like i would be throwing up but ok lol.”

“I want the groom to do the same, lets see if its still cute and funny 😂”

Monica San Luis did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

