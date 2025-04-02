‘Go get a Ford’: Audi dealership quotes driver $185 for oil change. Then he takes his car into a mom-and-pop shop

Several costs come with owning a car that simply can’t be avoided.

Featured Video

Among the most common costs associated with car ownership is the standard oil change. Depending on one’s car, an oil change is recommended every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, per AAA.

Given how common this bit of car maintenance is, one might think that pricing for such a fix would be consistent and that shops would be able to perform this action with ease. However, drivers have found that this is rarely the case.

For example, one car owner claimed that they were quoted almost $800 after taking their car in for an oil change, while a mechanic claimed that a driver brought a car in after an oil change only to discover the car had no oil at all.

Advertisement

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing the pricing difference for an oil change between a dealership and a neighborhood auto shop.

How much more expensive is it to get your oil changed at a dealership?

In a video posted to his TikTok account, user Nate (@nate.marq) recounts the experience of trying to change the oil in his Audi.

“So I called my Audi dealership to find out what an oil change was going to cost me,” he says, “and it ended up being like around $185.”

Advertisement

“And I was like, ‘OK, like, I guess because they check like, you know, more than just the oil change,’” he states regarding the high price tag. “But I just knew I needed an oil change—like, just an oil change.”

Consequently, Nate reached out to his local mom-and-pop repair shop, who quoted him just $20 to perform the oil change.

“I brought my own oil and I brought my own filter. but I still saved, like, around $100,” he details. “It’s pretty crazy.”

How much should an oil change cost?

The cost of an oil change can vary considerably based on the type of car it’s being performed on and who is doing it.

Advertisement

However, in general, oil changes are relatively inexpensive. AutoZone estimates that prices for an oil change with synthetic oil range between $60 and $100, while an oil change with conventional oil goes from $30 to $50.

In an article on Slashgear, author James Hydzik explains why Audi oil changes may be more expensive than other cars. In short, Hydzik chalks these higher costs up to more expensive synthetic oil and the design of some Audi vehicles, making oil changes more difficult than for other cars.

There is also the fact mentioned by the TikToker that, in addition to an oil change, a dealership would likely be performing other tests to ensure that the car is in the best condition possible.

Advertisement

‘That’s a good way to save $100.’

In the comments section, users were divided. Some said that the TikToker was smart for seeking out a mom-and-pop shop, while others questioned why someone owning a high-end vehicle would be concerned about costs.

“They buy a luxury car and cant afford the maintenance, aka you can’t afford the car!” exclaimed a user.

“Car dealerships have lots of overhead and you get to speak with a person wearing a suit and tie. Thats why an oil change is $180,” offered another.

Advertisement

“That’s a good way to save $100, but some people don’t want to do that extra errand. Plus the dealership usually washes your car after,” detailed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Audi via email and Nate via TikTok DM and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.