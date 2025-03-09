Woman says Girl Scout Thin Mints are smaller now. Then someone says Keebler Fudge Mint Delights are made in the same factory and $2.98 at Walmart

A former Girl Scout is calling out the organization for allegedly selling less Thin Mint Delights for more than she recalled.

“There is no way that this is the same amount of Thin Mints that you used to get,” TikTok user Isabela (@frenchiefrite) says in a video posted on Feb. 18. In the video, Isabela is holding a plastic sleeve of the cookies.

“As when I was a Girl Scout as a child,” she says. “I used to sell a box of Thin Mints for $3.50, two sleeves. Now, two sleeves for $6, and this is all you get.”

In the content creator’s mind, it doesn’t add up. “I remember these being way longer. Something is not adding up.”

Isabela isn’t the only one putting Girl Scouts on blast for this. Last year, Jennifer Rose counted 14 cookies per sleeve in her box of Thin Mints, meaning the box contained 28 cookies instead of 32.

Viewers vent their outrage over Girl Scout Cookies

“Not only are the sleeves shorter, but the cookies themselves are so much smaller now too,” one viewer wrote.

“I don’t think it’s the same amount as last year! As soon as I opened the box I said they shrinkflated the thin mints,” a second agreed.

“I opened my boxes of Thin Mints and Caramel Delights this year and had the same reaction!” a third user echoed.

Because of the prices, many are opting for store-brand thin mints.

“I can’t justify buying them anymore. Not with store brands making dupes with more and that are priced way lower,” one user stated.

“Keebler Fudge Mint Delights are made in the same factory. $2.98 at Walmart,” another shared.

Has shrinkflation impacted the cookies?

Over the last few years, the price of Girl Scout cookies has slowly been increasing. What was once an exciting season for cookie lovers is turning into frustration. For five years, each box was $5 and now it’s $6.

This initially started happening in 2009 when they reduced the number of cookies per box by 2-4 while charging $3.50-$4.50, depending on the location.

Since then, the number of cookies has been shrinking while prices have been increasing. In 2022, there used to be 38 cookies per 9oz box, but now it’s about 30. At this rate, we can expect the same trend to continue.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Girl Scouts wrote, “Girl Scout Cookies are sold by weight and the number and size of cookies per box can vary depending on variety and baker. The net proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales stay local, with the originating council and troop, to fund enriching activities and amazing experiences that prepare them for a lifetime of leadership.”

Girl Scout Thin Mints dupes

If you are done with spending $6 a box but want to enjoy Thin Mints, don’t fret. Here is a list of dupes that you can still enjoy at a fraction of the price:

Keebler Fudge Mint Delights, Mint Cookies Dunked in Keebler Fudge, 10oz: Walmart, $2.98

Keebler Grasshopper Mint Cookies, 10oz: Walmart, $3.98

Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies, 10 oz: Walmart, $2.16

Benton’s Fudge Mint Striped Shortbread Cookies, 11.5oz: Aldi, $1.99

Signature SELECT Cookies Fudge Mint, 9.4oz: Albertson’s, $2.99

Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies, 9 oz: Dollar Tree, $1.25

The Daily Dot reached out to Isabela via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video has racked up over 521,000 views.

