‘Take it off now’: Man issues warning to anyone who wears an Apple Watch. Then he reveals what type of accessory you should get instead

Apple Watches are one of the most popular smartwatches in the United States. However, if you’re one of the people wearing one right now, TikTok user Samson Crouppen (@secretservicesam) is warning you to take it off pronto due to forever chemicals.

Featured Video

“Major PSA: Apple is being sued in a class action lawsuit because the wristband contains forever chemicals that are forever in your skin,” he informs his 297,000 followers.

“Apple is keeping this pretty quiet. I haven’t heard anything,” he adds. Then, the content creator urges fellow Apple Watch users to remove them. “So, if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, take it off now!” he demands. “Get a band that does not have forever chemicals. Maybe get some leather.”

“But the plastic is not good for you!” Crouppen reiterates forcefully.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in on Apple Watches and forever chemicals

In the comments section, Apple Watch owners weighed in on the information.

“No wonder, I was wondering why I kept getting these rashes,” one viewer wrote.

“I got rashes and bumps and I continued to wear it!!!!I Will sue!!!” another echoed.

Advertisement

“My Apple Watch makes my skin get bumps,” a third revealed.

Furthermore, some users said they immediately removed their watches.

“How quickly my Apple Watch just left my wrist,” a second stated.

What Apple had to say

An Apple spokesperson told the Daily Dot via email, “Apple Watch bands are safe for users to wear. In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands.”

Advertisement

The spokesperson continued, “Apple has a long history of leading the industry in removing potentially harmful chemicals from our products and manufacturing processes. In fact, Apple’s restrictions often go beyond regulatory requirements in order to protect human health and the environment. For additional information, read our support page, white paper on toxicological assessments, and white paper on PFAS.”

What are forever chemicals?

Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a man-made chemical that can be found in non-stick pans, furniture, soil, tap water, and more. Made out of carbon and fluorine compounds, these substances earned the names because they’re nearly impossible to break down.

Long-term exposure is linked to “problematic thyroid function, slowed development in children, increased cancer risk, reduced immune function, and reproductive challenges,” per Cleveland Clinic.

Advertisement

Lawsuit explained

In January, the tech giant was sued over allegations of hiding PFAS in their watches’ wristbands, specifically its Sport Band, the Ocean Band, and the Nike Sport Band.

“Instead, in respect of watches, [Apple] continues to hide the existence of PFAS at the point of purchase and otherwise,” the lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail reads. “[Apple] could have avoided the unreasonable safety and environmental hazard with available manufacturing alternatives, and its failure to do so while continuing to promise consumers health, wellness, and sustainability is unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent under consumer protection laws.”

@secretservicesam Apple is being sued for forever chemicals in Iwatch wristband. ♬ original sound – secretservicesam

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Crouppen via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.