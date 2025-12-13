“I knew I wasn’t crazy!”: Woman misses flight thanks to Apple’s silent alarm—and she’s not the only one

A woman’s PSA about Apple’s “silent alarm” is getting attention from people on social media who have slept through early flights, shifts, and exams thanks to the issue.

Brett Chody (@brettsbites) missed an early flight after sleeping through an alarm she set with her iPhone alarm app because it was completely inaudible.

“It went off, but silently,” Chody said in a clip she recorded hours later while she waited at the airport for a rebooked flight to Chicago.

She woke up after her flight had already taken off, and although her phone indicated the alarm had been going off for two and half hours, “it was dead silent,” Chody said.

The video from Dec. 9, 2025, quickly racked up over 800,000 views on TikTok as iPhone users in the comments lamented similar experiences with Apple’s inexplicably silent alarm.

Chody said that when she talked about missing her flight thanks to the faulty alarm in an Instagram story, “100 people swiped up, maybe more, and were like, this happened to me. ‘I missed an exam, I missed a shift, I missed my first day of work. It’s been happening to me so much on my iPhone.’”

“I don’t think u understand how often this happens,” one user commented.

TikTok users on the thread claim they solved the issue by turning off the Attention Aware feature in iPhone iOS’s Face ID settings. People allege the feature can cause alarm audio bypass because the hardware inadvertently detects that the phone is in use. One way to combat this, users say, is to keep your phone face down.

“There’s something going on with the Apple alarms”

After missing an early flight, Chody took to social media to warn people about Apple’s silent alarm. “There’s something going on with Apple alarms,” she said. Chody suggested people be wary of their iPhone’s alarm app.

“Like, not to give anyone anxiety, but if I hadn’t gotten rebooked on another flight today, it would have been tears galore.”

@brettsbites Also like 20 ppl said it also happened to them today SO SUS ♬ original sound – Brett Chody

“This has happened to me sm times”

“It’s deadass giving me the worst alarm anxiety. I have to check the volume before i go to sleep every night.”

“I am so ocd I check ringer volume and EVERYTHING. THANK U FOR VERIFYING IM NOT CRAZY they literally don’t work.”

“I KNEW I WASNT CRAZY”

Bretty Chody did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail.

