“Would totally do it again”: Woman stunned to discover her American Airlines flight to Chicago was actually…a bus ride

A TikToker found herself on a surprising “flight” experience when her American Airlines connection from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago turned out to be a…bus.

Creator Krista Moats (@kristamoats) shared her story on Oct. 10, 2025, explaining that passengers boarded at the gate like any other flight, only to find a luxury bus waiting.

The service, part of American Airlines’ new partnership with The Landline Company, aims to reduce congestion at major hubs like O’Hare by offering “seamless” bus connections meant to cut down on traffic at transportation hubs Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.

Moats’ video has nearly 400,000 views. People reacting to the post said they don’t want to pay air travel prices to sit in traffic on a bus. Anyway, what about the train?

“The idea of taking a 2.5 hour bus (or any flight???) instead of the perfectly good $10 1.5 hour train that goes directly to South Bend is insane and kinda embarrassing ngl I hope this shit doesn’t catch on for them.”

The new “landline” service blurs the line between air and ground travel

“When I exited the gate to get on the plane… it was a bus,” Moats said in her video. She noted that even the flight crew was taking pictures of the unusual event on the tarmac. “We were driving beside planes when they were taxiing,” she said.

“It was a 2 1/2 hour bus ride from South Bend International Airport to Chicago O’Hare. It was the first day of American Airlines gate to gate landline bus service, and actually it was super awesome,” Moats wrote in the caption for her video. “I would totally do it again.”

TikTok users are skeptical of the new service

A number of commenters misunderstood Moats’ itinerary and immediately skewered the TikTok creator for booking such a short flight.

Moats addressed the comments in a follow-up video that revealed her flight originated in New York. The trip from South Bend to Chicago was a connection flight.

Other commenters shared dubious reactions to the airline’s new ground travel service.

“That better have been a bus ticket price for bus service 💀”

“So let me get this straight, it is pretty much the worst of both worlds. You have to get there early to go through security, you have to check your bags, it costs more because you’re using an airport, it’s the sluggishness of going through city traffic, and there’s no drink service? And why is there a crew on the bus?”

“So they made you pay airplane money for a bus ticket? 👀”

Alternatively, @kitkat135.ca suggested American Airlines is just doing the best it can. “This has got to be a lot more eco friendly than short flight plane trips I would imagine,” she wrote. “I hope it was cheaper than a plane ticket and you still got your airline miles though.”

@kristamoats did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

