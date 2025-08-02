Woman finds her Amazon package tossed in the trash. Driver marked it as “secure”

An Amazon customer posted a photo of her package, delivered not to her door, but into a trash bin. The Reddit user, u/jitterqueen, shared the now-viral image to r/mildlyinfuriating on July 31, 2025, showing her order sitting atop a pile of garbage. Despite the accompanying note claiming it was left “in a secure location,” the photo told a different story.

Featured Video

People reacting to the image found the driver’s choice of secure delivery location outrageous and roasted Amazon for their delivery fails. But drivers on the r/AmazonDSPdrivers subreddit say they’re only reviewed by unsatisfied customers—so of course they get a bad rap.

u/jitterqueen told a commenter who shamed her for patronizing the shipping giant that she’s likely to let her Amazon subscription lapse. @pierrepaul wrote, “Why don’t you visit a local business instead of handing money to one of the world’s biggest and most destructive corporations?” u/jitterqueen replied, “My subscription is ending today and I think this time I’m not renewing it anymore.”

Advertisement

“Secure location” apparently means “on top of trash”

u/jitterqueen told the thread the package could be removed along with the trash. She wrote, “Thursdays are trash collection days where I live. They usually come around 2 pm which is in 2 hours. I don’t think it’ll be there when I get home.”

Advertisement

Reddit users on the thread called the Amazon employee a “bad delivery driver,” and a “smoothbrain.”

Another commenter joked that the driver was simply saving u/jitterqueen’s time.

Advertisement

“Just saving you time,” wrote u/FreezingwindDOTcom. “It was sure to end up in a landfill anyway,” replied u/node-toad.

What about all the packages successfully delivered without incident?

Amazon driver u/StraightPool6074 wrote, “People who really go on amazon and give negative customer delivery feedback are the most miserable people on earth,” in a post on the r/AmazonDSPdrivers subreddit from May.

Advertisement

“Unless I was disrespectful, it’s no reason you should give bad feedback, especially if you got your package,” they added.

Drivers responding to u/StraightPool6074‘s frustration explained their plight and chimed in to commiserate.

“We are being reviewed by about 5% of customers we deliver to. Then its all weighted on that 5%. So if you have 1 or 2 bad you get a bad score. 95% of customers who say nothing needed to be weighted in. And if your shit aint broke and you have it shut up.”

Advertisement

“Lazy is always the first thing outta them pathetic losers’ mouths, and yet there they are sitting on their ass instead of going to the store.”

u/Key_Ad_8333 had the grace to pipe up and acknowledge that delivery people are out there doing the best they can.

Advertisement

“I am not a delivery driver or an employee for Amazon. But goddamn am I thankful for y’all. The shit y’all put up with in an effort to add convenience to our lives is crazy.”