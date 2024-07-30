‘This is why I stay in hotels. I won’t be blasted on the internet if I need more toilet paper’: Airbnb host complains about guests needing more toilet paper

When an Airbnb guest ran out of toilet paper in two days, the host blasted them online to her 400,000 followers. Viewers say this is just another reason why they think hotels are superior to Airbnb rentals.

TikTok user Mrs. Messy (@mrsmessytiktok) is a cleaning enthusiast and says she’s an Airbnb host. She’s amassed over 400,000 followers for her content on both. In a video that’s been viewed over 3 million times, Mrs. Messy vacuums a floor while letting the text overlay tell the story.

“Our Airbnb guest has reached out to me on the second day of their seven-day stay and asked for more toilet paper,” she wrote via text overlay. “We leave two big rolls of toilet paper per bathroom so four total.”

Mrs. Messy said she didn’t understand why the guest couldn’t bring their own rolls if they knew they’d be going through that much toilet paper. She added that the guest “made a big deal out of it.” They let her know there were three people staying at the rental and needed toilet paper in the morning. So Mrs. Messy ended up delivering 20 rolls of toilet paper, she claimed. Her travel time there and back was 80 minutes.

“When I came to clean the house, there was not a single toilet paper roll left. [Not] even a half of the roll,” she said.

She said the group also stole her toiletries. “They literally took everything with them even the sugar and all of the hand soap bottles,” she claimed.

Hotels vs. Airbnbs debate

Her video amassed 3.1 million views. Despite the guests taking her belongings, viewers overwhelmingly sided with them.

“This is why I stay in hotels. I wont be blasted on the internet if I need more toilet paper,” one viewer wrote.

“A hotel would give me all the toilet paper i could ever need,” a second stated.

“Yep. Team hotel. Don’t have to cook, clean and no one knows or blasts me for how much tp I use,” a third agreed.

However, some viewers think Airbnb guests should be responsible for providing their own amenities when they run out.

“I’m confused shouldn’t you be buying your own stuff. I mean that is what I do when I stay at an airbnb,” one user commented.

“Why wouldn’t he just go buy more? We have used all detergent before and replaced it and left it!” a second concurred.

Who is responsible for keeping toilet paper stocked?

Airbnb strongly encourages “Hosts to provide these essential amenities in all their listings.” Airbnb lists the essentials as toilet paper, hand and body soap, one towel per guest, one pillow per guest, and linens for each guest bed.

How much, toilet paper one should stock, however, is left up to the discretion of the host. And that has been up for debate for some time now, according to several online forums on the matter.

One of the most upvoted responses was from a host based in Perth, Australia. She said that she makes it clear in the listing that “there is toilet paper on arrival but that guests are expected to purchase their own after they use what’s in the house.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mrs. Messy via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Airbnb via press email.

