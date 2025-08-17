“You guys are the first ones to complain about this”: Airbnb owner doesn’t see an issue with home filled with mold

While Airbnb can offer travelers a more unique experience than a hotel, there’s always a bit of uncertainty that comes with the process of renting from the site.

For example, some Airbnb guests have reported finding hidden cameras in their rentals, which goes against Airbnb’s terms of service. Others have gotten ready for their trip, only to discover that their reservation was suddenly canceled, or arrived and found something unsettling in their accommodation.

Now, one Airbnb guest says that they arrived at their rental and discovered it was filled with mold. The catch? The host was apparently aware — and didn’t seem to care.

What Was Wrong With This Airbnb?

In a video with over 662 thousand views, TikTok user Lara (@larad_official) explains how she rented an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, only to have her “worst nightmare [come] true.”

“I am so heated right now,” she says at the start of her video. “We came to a place in Fort Lauderdale, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, we’re so excited to stay in a place, at a home.’ Look how dirty this place is.”

Lara then shows a variety of patio chairs. Each of them has a pad on them that is either dirty, covered in mold, or both.

“We reach out to the host, and we tell him, and we send him pictures…and he’s like, ‘You guys are the first ones to complain about this,’” Lara shares. She then refers to the moldy deck chairs. “You want me to sleep on this stuff out here and get a nice tan?”

But the chairs aren’t the only problem with the property. As the video continues, she shows that the pool is dirty, and inside, there’s hair on the counters, several dirty areas, and, most disturbingly, cockroaches.

“It literally stinks in here,” Lara declares, announcing at the end of the video that her family would be leaving the property. In a comment, Lara reveals that the rental had a 5.0 rating on the site with 27 reviews.

Are Airbnb Hosts Required to Clean Their Properties?

While most Airbnb guests are used to being charged a cleaning fee, many may wonder if hosts are actually required to clean a rental.

The answer to that question is a definitive “yes.”

On the Airbnb website, the company lists rules that hosts must follow. According to the rules, “all listings should be clean and free of health hazards before guest check-in.” Included in that is the statement that rentals should be free of issues like mold and pests — both issues experienced by Lara.

Additionally, rentals are required to meet a “high standard of cleanliness,” including limited dust and dirt. Finally, it’s required that each property is thoroughly cleaned between every stay, including tasks such as doing laundry, taking out trash, vacuuming or sweeping, and wiping down surfaces.

Given this, it should come as no surprise that Lara received a refund from Airbnb and eventually resettled into the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel.

Lara seems satisfied with this resolution. In the caption of her video, she writes, “Big shout out to @airbnb for making things right,” and in a follow-up video, she documents her excitement upon seeing the new hotel.

She shows off the hotel room’s various amenities, including a kitchenette.

“And it smells freaking amazing,” she declares.

Why Do People Choose Airbnb Rentals Over Hotels?

In the comments section, many users declared that issues like these have made them swear off the service.

“Airbnb is no longer a good deal… ur better off paying extra money and staying at a luxury hotel,” declared a commenter. “The experience is way better.”

“The downside of bnbs. A nice hotel would never,” echoed another. “i’m learning i like hotels way better than bnbs at this point.”

But if users feel this way, why do some people still prefer Airbnb-style vacation rentals to hotels?

A 2022 study investigated this phenomenon and found that, generally speaking, there are those who tend to look for vacation rentals and those who prefer hotels — but both look for similar criteria.

The study found that those shopping at the top and bottom of the market — i.e. the people who spend the most and the least — tend to look for hotels, while people in the middle look to vacation rentals.

Among the most important factors among all groups were “guest ratings, level of service, and host description,” and “cancellation policy, neighborhood safety, safety equipment, and transportation” were all viewed as least important.

Still, when it comes down to it, study author Makarand Mody says that “in general, if you ask an average person, all things equal, they would tend toward a hotel.”

We’ve reached out to Airbnb and Lara via email.

