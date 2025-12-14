“Go to court?”: After 11 interviews, tech company rejects candidate but keeps the code he wrote

An unemployed tech worker showed just how wild the job search is getting with an email thanking him for the 11 interviews—and rejecting him. Actually, it thanked him for going through 11 “technical” interviews, suggesting there may have been more to the process. Then it admitted to using the code he worked on for the “take-home project.”

Commenters wondered aloud whether this is legal, and if so, what is wrong with the world.

11 interviews and a take-home project

According to X user Steve the Beaver (@beaversteever), he went through at least 11 interviews for one job and completed a week-long project only to be told to hit the bricks. Steve posted a screenshot of the rejection email that said the company was so impressed with his code, they’re going to use it for their own purposes without compensating him.

Somehow, all that was only the first part of the ordeal.

“Thank you for your interest in this role and for taking the time to complete [the] first phase of our interview processes that included 11 technical interview rounds, and the completion of the one-week take-home project,” the email reads. “We were actually impressed with the quality of your submission, and your work has actually been accepted into our codebase.”

It was really hard on the company, too.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, especially given your technical capabilities,” it continued. “However, after careful deliberation we have decided not to move forward with your candidacy at this time.”

Steve remarked that “interviews are getting out of hand,” which seems like a gross understatement of what that email describes.

In the comments, Steve asked if he should take the company to court but also noted that he didn’t want to “put a perfectly good startup out of business.” Then he said that it “just sent me a follow up question, after this, about the code i wrote and how to fix something.”

“I just immediately went nope”

This example of over-interviewing and stealing work is so over the top that some suspected it was satire. If so, Steve is really committing to the bit by drawing up a fake email, redacting it, and following up so many times.

On the other hand, many seemed to take it at face value based on their own horrific job search experiences.

Oh, I nearly had this happen to me, except they told me ahead of time that I was to work with enterprise code as proof of ability and there will be 5 rounds and I just immediately went nope not wasting my time with this, I know what I’m worth. Switched to IT and Network security… https://t.co/KVJqsbpCuX — mischa ☭ (@redmischa) November 11, 2025

“Oh, I nearly had this happen to me, except they told me ahead of time that I was to work with enterprise code as proof of ability and there will be 5 rounds and I just immediately went nope not wasting my time with this, I know what I’m worth,” said @redmischa.

User @ThePrimeagen claimed that Google put them through something similar, claiming “multiple phone screens where i had to code in google docs and then flying to boston for ~8 onsite.”

Others balked at the appropriation of Steve’s code, accusing the alleged company of theft.

“Except otherwise contractually agreed (w comp) – adding a candidate’s test submission into codebase is IP theft,” @SamAkinlotan asserted.

“Assuming this is real, unless you signed a contract giving away your rights, the code written by you is still your IP and does not belong to them,” wrote @whycoose.

“You should ask for it back and release it with a GPL license (after giving them a chance to reply to you.)”

