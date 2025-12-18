“Grandmama of destruction”: 92-year-old grandma wins Tekken tournament, proving gaming has no age limit

A 92-year-old grandmother and care home resident won first place at a senior citizens’ Tekken 8 tournament. Hisako Sakai went viral following her win at the Japanese esports association Care’s 12th biannual tournament.

The competitive gaming event for senior citizens featured the iconic fighting game Tekken 8 and was live-streamed on the Care association’s official YouTube channel with live commentary. Tournament winner Sakai is now one of the oldest esports tournament winners on record.

The victorious grandma competed against gamers in their 70s, 80s, and 90s—including 95-year-old Sadayuki Kato.

In footage from the event, she expertly took control of the game using Claudio Serafino. GameSpark reported Kato and Sakai were both viewed as favorites leading up to the tournament. Ultimately, Sakai took first place in a dominant win.

Gaming and esports for all

Players aged 70 to 95 competed in the nearly 3-hour-long livestreamed tournament. Ahead of the tournament, Sakai publicly stated her intention to take first place.

According to the Care Esports Association’s website, the organization runs competitive gaming events for senior citizens. The esports tournaments aim to engage the elderly with “health-promoting sport that helps older people live bright, healthy, and active lives… with the goal of creating an environment where seniors can easily participate in Care esports.”

Social media reacts

Across the internet, many applauded the 92-year-old for her win. Reddit users reacted to the idea of seniors in esports in general, too.

“Reminds me of Tekken 3 tournaments in the 90s. Maybe I’ll be doing this someday,” commented u/Dank-Drebin.

“I’d watch and bet on these matches if there was a market. Fuck top-tier challengers, salty bet with IRL Retirees,” wrote u/malic3.

u/ChaserDem wrote, “My nursing home needs to host one of these when I’m an old fart.”

u/MaryPaku replied, “Gamer Nursing home would be a great idea… Having monthly in-house tournament and being able to focus into that would be one of the best ways to spend your old, retired life. Don’t have to worry about anything else anymore.”

“Forget bingo and arts & crafts. If I get old and my kids send me to a retirement community, I hope we’re having weeklies with my fellow old homies,” commented u/mitchthefrawg.

“She deserves to be an unlockable character in the game.”

“Grandmama Of Destruction.”

