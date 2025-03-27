‘The possibilities are terrifying’: 23andMe files for bankruptcy. Then an expert warns you should delete all your data

On March 23, 2025, 23andMe filed for bankruptcy. The company grew to prominence through its DNA test kits, which allowed participants to see their genetic makeup and to what countries they could trace their ancestry.

While the company saw success in its early years, it failed to grow sustainably, and efforts to launch a subscription service and other ways to cash in on customers were unsuccessful.

Now, the company is preparing for bankruptcy proceedings, which could include the sale of its assets. This has some internet users nervous—here’s why.

Should you delete your data from 23andMe?

In a video with over 44,000 views, attorney Angela Kim (@thelawyerangela) suggests to “go into your [23andMe] account and permanently delete your data.”

“23andMe has filed for bankruptcy, which means all of our data is up for sale, which means really none of us have any idea what’s going to happen to it,” Kim explains. “So all the rights that we gave to 23andMe with regards to our data are now transferred to whatever company acquires it. And, given that 23andMe’s most valuable asset is our data, it’s guaranteed that company’s going to be someone who is very interested in our data.”

While Kim says there are some privacy laws in the United States, it’s unclear how they would apply to 23andMe—if they apply at all.

“Such few companies hold genetic data like this that lawmakers haven’t really been incentivized to pass laws around this,” Kim says. “Existing laws like HIPAA really only apply to medical providers like hospitals or your doctor’s office.”

“So, go to your settings, download your reports, and go to delete data. Confirm it via email and also discard any samples they have,” she concludes.

Is this true?

In a news release, 23andMe wrote, “There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data.”

“Any buyer will be required to comply with applicable law with respect to the treatment of customer data, and any transaction will be subject to customary regulatory approvals, including, as applicable, approvals under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,” the company added.

That said, other experts agree with Kim’s assessment that it might be time to delete your data from 23andMe.

“If you don’t take those steps to remove your data, if the company were to be sold, then your data is included in that, then it has the potential of falling into the hands of cyber criminals and other parties who may sell that information to companies that don’t have a robust cybersecurity system like 23andMe does,” cyber security expert Burton Kelso told Fox 4.

How do you delete your data from 23andMe?

Deleting your data from the company is relatively simple.

As noted by CBS News, first, log into your account. Then, go “Settings” and scroll to “23andMe Data.” Click “View,” then scroll to “Delete Data.” From there, one can permanently delete their data.

If desired, you can also download your genetic data from 23andMe’s database before it gets deleted.

‘I’m beginning to wonder if I’ll ever be able to even get it.’

In the comments section, some users expressed their frustration about how easily their data could be bought and sold. Others simply resigned themselves to the idea that their data was already out on the internet to begin with. A few argued that their information being available to companies wasn’t as big of a concern as Kim makes it out to be.

“Even if you delete it, they still have it. So they can have my data, I don’t care,” said a user.

“they’re gonna find out I’m wasian w predispositions to depression & diabetes big whoop,” added another.

“I tried to download my Raw data file yesterday, and it’s still not complete,” offered a third. “I’m beginning to wonder if I’ll be able to even get it. Once I get it I can delete it on their site.”

The Daily Dot reached out to 23andMe and Kim via email.

