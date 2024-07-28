‘When you tell your waitress’: Man spends his 20th birthday at Texas Roadhouse. There’s just one problem

A man spends his 20th birthday drinking at popular chain steakhouse Texas Roadhouse. There’s just one problem: He’s under 21.

In a clip with over 452,000 views, TikTok user Tanner (@tannerbenoit20) shows himself sitting on a saddle to celebrate his birthday. This is part of a typical birthday celebration at the chain, per the company’s website.

Over the course of the video, one can see Tanner tell the server how old he’s turning—and the server’s face go blank in shock.

Texas Roadhouse 20th birthday celebration

“When you tell your server you’re turning twenty and they have been serving you alcohol for the past hour,” reads the video’s text overlay.

Thankfully, this video was a joke. The original video, posted by user Grace (@graceelee14) offered several explanations for the video in the comments section.

“just wanted to say that the lady in the video is the manager, and he is 21 and we explained it was a joke,” Grace wrote in a comment. “and she literally said ‘make me famous.’” Grace clarified that the man had his ID checked prior to being served any alcohol and was confirmed to be over the age of 21.

The woman in the video, Faith (@faithdaniel26), also reposted it. In the caption, she notes, “this was all jokes folks, no one was under 21. He was joking. I wasnt his [server] just got to yell happy birthday last year.”

Serious consequences for serving alcohol to minors

If a restaurant serves alcohol to someone who is underage, or without checking their ID, there can be serious consequences.

“There are several factors that go into determining the exact person, which is oftentimes the reason why separate penalties are given to the person who holds the liquor license (the owner of a bar) and the person who makes the sale (the bartender who serves a minor),” explains Whitney Larson for Bar and Restaurant News.

“Depending on the severity of the situation and state laws, the penalties can range from a fine, to jail time, to a temporary suspension of the liquor license, to the liquor license being completely revoked,” Larson continues.

Additionally, authorities occasionally conduct sting operations to see if a restaurant or bar will check customer IDs. Failing these operations can result in similar penalties.

Viewers share experiences

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts about both this situation in particular and what they would do if they were in it.

“if I was in his situation, I’d tell them that I won’t report anything as long as they keep serving it to me for that night,” said a user.

“Worst is you’ve been drinking at a bar for 4 years and your 21st birthday comes along and the owner asks how old you’re turning and you say 21,” added another.

“And that’s why you check anyone who looks under 35, not 25 lol,” declared a third.

Numerous stories from Texas Roadhouse have gone viral over the years. For example, one user sparked discussion after claiming that eating at the restaurant was now cheaper than getting fast food. A server also revealed how much she made in tips in a shift. Another discussed which items one should actually order from the chain.

We’ve reached out to Texas Roadhouse and Grace via email, and Tanner and Faith via TikTok direct message for comment.

