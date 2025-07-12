The “Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday” meme has taken over

A British budget airline’s catchy audio is now a viral TikTok sound.

The “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” meme is taking over. TikTok users have been appropriating the catchphrase and jingle from Jet2 advertisements to emphasize chaotic or random vacation moments since late 2024.

This week, @capitalofficial shared an interview with the voice of Jet2, Zoe Lister. Lister said the social media parodies of her commercial are everywhere.

“It’s really gone completely nuts,” she said. “The last few months it’s just been ramping up and ramping up. And the videos are getting funnier.”

The meme has expanded to include humorous and ironic moments of all kinds, and videos that feature the sound are popping up all over TikTok. They seem to be saying “it can’t get any worse.” Laugh about it so you don’t cry.

“Darling, hold my hand”: the Jet2 commercial (and pop song) that started it all

The “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” meme features audio from a Jet2 web and radio advertisement that aired in December 2022. The commercial depicts a joyful family vacation set to Jess Glynne’s song “Hold My Hand.”

The British airline’s marketing strategy has included “Hold My Hand” since 2016. The song plays at airports, departure gates, and in-flight, onboard Jet2 flights.

However, Jess Glynne can’t escape the association. Fans shouted the Jet2 slogan as the musician performed “Hold My Hand” in concert recently, recreating the meme in real life.

Viral “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” TikToks

A video of @charlotteoandr’s seat on a Jet2 flight went viral with 32 million views back in April. The TikTok creator shared images of herself on a makeshift seat in the middle of a completely packed flight.

The Jet2 audio has been applied to other viral videos of vacations gone awry: someone being attacked by a camel, bathers soaking in wet cement, and rafters pummeled by whitewater.

People are using the meme worldwide

“American here. Yes. I constantly say, ‘Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday’ in my horrible British accent,” says one commenter.

“90% of our content here in the Philippines are Jet2 Holiday,” suggests another.

“Brazil is addicted with this audio,” echoes a third.

