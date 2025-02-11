‘It’s 2028, Your Husband Comes Up And Smacks Your Butt’: The Super Bowl copypasta that will never die

It’s 2028, Your Husband Comes Up and Smacks Your Butt is a viral copypasta that envisions an idealized future filled with friends, family, and Super Bowl Sunday traditions. Originally posted in 2018, the meme resurfaces every year as we inch closer to the imagined moment, sparking both nostalgia and debate over its suburban fantasy. Now, as another Super Bowl has come and gone, the internet is once again laughing — or cringing — at how close we are to this so-called “picturesque” future.

Origin and spread

On the day of the 2018 Super Bowl LII, X user @HannahFedell1 tweeted a romanticized look into the future. The quick blurb looks 10 years down the line at what the Twitter user thought would be an idealized life.

The tweet from the since-deleted account reads, “It’s 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of buffalo chicken dip, your friends have turned the dining room table into a beer pong tournament, the kids are laughing from the playroom, it’s super bowl sunday and your heart is full.”

Super Bowl copypasta

It’s 2028, your husband comes up and…

The It’s 2028 and Your Husband Comes Up and Smacks Your Butt memes seemed to bring up a lot of feelings across social media. It quickly garnered commentary, particularly on X and Tumblr.

While some found the idea of a life where you’re cooking for your guests and taking in the ambiance of a suburban Super Bowl party appealing, others thought about what a nightmare that scenario is for them.

It wasn’t long until people were tweaking the format to share their ideas of the perfect Super Bowl Sunday 2028.

Recent popularity

The meme shows up again every Super Bowl Sunday, as we get closer to that picturesque Sunday in 2028.

More meme examples

