Memes

‘It’s 2028, Your Husband Comes Up And Smacks Your Butt’: The Super Bowl copypasta that will never die

How one woman’s Super Bowl dream that inspired the It’s 2028, Your Husband Comes Up copypasta.



Angela Andaloro


It’s 2028, Your Husband Comes Up and Smacks Your Butt is a viral copypasta that envisions an idealized future filled with friends, family, and Super Bowl Sunday traditions. Originally posted in 2018, the meme resurfaces every year as we inch closer to the imagined moment, sparking both nostalgia and debate over its suburban fantasy. Now, as another Super Bowl has come and gone, the internet is once again laughing — or cringing — at how close we are to this so-called “picturesque” future.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @hannahfedell11/X
  • Meme Type: Reaction, Copypasta
  • First Appearance: February 2018
  • Origin Source: X

Origin and spread

On the day of the 2018 Super Bowl LII, X user @HannahFedell1 tweeted a romanticized look into the future. The quick blurb looks 10 years down the line at what the Twitter user thought would be an idealized life.

its 2028 and your husband comes original tweet
iFunny

The tweet from the since-deleted account reads, “It’s 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of buffalo chicken dip, your friends have turned the dining room table into a beer pong tournament, the kids are laughing from the playroom, it’s super bowl sunday and your heart is full.”

Super Bowl copypasta

it’s 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of buffalo chicken dip, your friends have turned the dining room table into a beer pong tournament, the kids are laughing from the playroom, it’s super bowl sunday and your heart is full.

It’s 2028, your husband comes up and…

The It’s 2028 and Your Husband Comes Up and Smacks Your Butt memes seemed to bring up a lot of feelings across social media. It quickly garnered commentary, particularly on X and Tumblr.

While some found the idea of a life where you’re cooking for your guests and taking in the ambiance of a suburban Super Bowl party appealing, others thought about what a nightmare that scenario is for them.

It wasn’t long until people were tweaking the format to share their ideas of the perfect Super Bowl Sunday 2028.

its 2028 horror
KingUnrelentingJuggernaut/iFunny
Recent popularity

The meme shows up again every Super Bowl Sunday, as we get closer to that picturesque Sunday in 2028.

it’s 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your ass as you're unplugging the crockpot full of buffalo chicken dip, you are gay
@rudy_betrayed/X
it's 2028. your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you're unplugging the crockpot. you flip him onto the table, open his carotid with a bread knife
@rudy_betrayed/X

More meme examples

it's 2028 copypasta that repeats 'and your husband smacks your ass'
@rudy_betrayed/X
it's 2028, alexa informs you tha ta radiation storm is rolling in
@Acephalist/iFunny
it’s 2028, your husband is comatose after receiving his 32nd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you place the groceries in the automatic sanitizer, the kids are on Zoom 4.0, it’s still super bowl sunday because America still fucking loves football
@Acephalist/iFunny
it’s 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of lemony garlic miso gochujang brown butter pasta the dining room turned into a beer pong tournament, the kids are laughing in the playroom, it’s super bowl sunday and your heart is full
@inlanddernpire/X
it's 2028BC copypasta
@inlanddernpire/X
it’s 2028, your buffalo chicken dip comes up and smacks your husbands butt as you’re unplugging the dining room table, the kids have turned the playroom into a beer pong tournament, your heart are laughing from your friend, it’s super bowl sunday and you’re crock pot ❤️
@danababy97/X
It’s 2028. Your husband comes up and punches your throat as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of poison dip, your friends have turned the haunted basement into a deathmatch tournament, the kids are
@danababy97/X
it's 2028 your husband comes up and smacks your ass as you're unplugging the crockpot full of buffalo chicken dip your friends have turned the dining room table into a ping pong tournament the kids are laughing from the playroom your heart is full youre castiel
@soft-jack/Tumblr
it’s 2028, your partner comes up and asks for consent to smack your butt as you’re unplugging the crockpot full of plant-based chicken dip, your polycule has turned the dining room table into a crypto-backed sports betting space, the kids are watching cocomelon videos on the ipad
@soft-jack/Tumblr
t's 2028, your husband comes up and smacks your butt as you're preparing a cheese board, your friends have turned the dining room table into a ballot station, the kids are laughing from the playroom, it's oscar sunday and your heart is full
@suitejonny/X

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
