Have you seen the “Do It Lady” meme? Behind the rise of Chit and his new catchphrase

TikTok’s favorite awkward coworker tried to convince his officemates “Do it lady!” was a catchphrase, and now it is.

Internet character Chit confused his colleagues when he wrote, “Do it lady!” on a coworker’s birthday card. They told Chit, “Do it lady!—isn’t a thing.” But after repeating the phrase as the camera whip-panned from character to character, Chit’s officemate, Linda declared it “catchy.”

The short episode shared June 18 went viral with 12.9 million views, and “Do it lady!” is now officially a meme.

“Do it lady, you know?”

The “Do it lady!” sketch features Chit and three of his coworkers who discuss a birthday card they’re signing for Janice while taking a lunch break.

Then, the camera pans to the card an it’s revealed that Chit signed the card, “Do it lady! – Chit.”

The man holding the card asks Chit, “‘Do it lady!’?”

Chit replies, “Do it lady, you know?”

“No, I don’t know,” says the man.

“Do it lady! On your birthday.”

“Do what?” Linda asks.

“All of it. At once. Yeah. All the time,” replies Chit. “Uh, huh. Or whenever you want.”

Who is Chit?

The awkward co-worker Chit is a viral internet character created by comedians Jay Renshaw and Kiel Kennedy. Chit stars in “The Chit Show,” a TikTok series that has amassed 1.6 million followers since it hit social media in May 2025.

Renshaw performs as Chit in the sketch comedy series. He created the character six years ago for a solo performance with his improv group, The Groundlings Main Company. Chit is a middle-aged office worker with a bowl cut and rectangular, wire-framed glasses who acts like a lovable weirdo and makes prolonged eye contact with the camera.

People on social media, especially millennials who say the show and character remind them of The Office, picked up Chit’s “Do it lady!” and ran with it. The meme has been printed on shirts and wall hangings adorned with Chit’s face—and everyone’s saying it.

“I’m signing all my cards ‘do it lady’ from here on out.”

“We’re making ‘do it lady’ happen.”

“Chit out here starting trends 😂.”

“My daughter started a new job and when I dropped her off I yelled ‘Do it lady!’ Lmao.”

