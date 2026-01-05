“It only has to make sense to me”: The 365 buttons meme, explained

A generation of people online just realized it’s possible to have a thought and keep it to themselves.

Featured Video

Enter “365 buttons,” the cryptic New Year’s resolution that’s now become a meme about time, boundaries, and refusing to over-explain yourself online.

What is “365 buttons”?

The original idea appeared to be using one button (as in the fastener used on clothing) to meditate on the passage of time each day of the year, a trend that popped up on TikTok in late 2025.

Advertisement

TikTok user Tamara, @flylikeadove, captured the hearts and minds of TikTok with her replies on a comment thread about personal growth strategies for 2026. She wrote, “I’m getting 365 buttons, one for each day because I want to do more stuff and I’m scared of time so I want to be more conscious of it.”

The random, quirky mention of “365 buttons” caught the attention of others on the thread. One user asked, “What is 365 buttons?”

Tamara responded, “One for every day,” as if the detail could clear up any confusion.

Advertisement

She explained the buttons represent the passage of time. They remind her to “have fun and do a lot of stuff.”

Others asked for further clarification about the cryptic New Year’s resolution until Tamara lost her patience. The TikTok user replied, “Hey so it actually only has to make sense to me for me to do it and I don’t feel like explaining it to anyone else.”

So, 365 buttons is now a meme that represents a meditation on the passage of time, and Tamara holds the status of a reluctant internet hero.

Advertisement

The internet embraces Tamara’s quote

Screenshots of her comments are circulating on social media, often set against the background of Charli XCX’s hit album cover or images of buttons.

Others are posting videos of jars of buttons, commenting on “The Tamara Effect,” and otherwise monetizing Tamara’s (who is a minor and clearly does not want attention) intellectual property all over TikTok.

Advertisement

So far, Tamara’s comments have inspired memes, personal revelations, new year’s resolutions, and even a song.

Many are embracing Tamara’s quote about “explaining it to anyone else.” TikTok user @maddydotcom posted a video of waves in the rain alonside the caption, “changed my mindset forever #365buttons.”

Other users are taking inspiration from 365 buttons to make it their own New Year’s resolutions.

Advertisement

And of course there were edits of Tamra x Brat. TikTok user @playbabes’ video from Jan. 2, 2026 set Tamara’s comments and imagery of buttons to Charli XCX’s Brat era. The TikTok creator wrote, “365 buttons core 💜, if tamara likes this i’ll block gracie abrams.”

Meanwhile, @ivebentraveling said seeing 365 button content is actually convincing him that “the 365 button girl was right,” adding that “the passage of time is insane.”

Advertisement

A “museum holding a precious artifact”

The TikTok creator whose content prompted Tamara to share “365 buttons” with the world wrote, “The Tamara button thread being in my comments makes me feel like a museum holding a precious artifact.”

Advertisement

TikTok users agreed, with one noting, “you started the first meme of 2026, queen.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

