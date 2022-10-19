‘I would say go diving, but they crush it all’: Ex-Walmart worker reveals what happens to lightly blemished products at the end of the night

A former Walmart employee went viral on TikTok after revealing how the corporate giant allegedly handles lightly damaged products at the end of each night.

User Benson (@ayoitsbenny) notes via text overlay that he’s no longer a Walmart employee, so he shared a video from his time at the superstore chain. Benson shows a series of slightly damaged products from the store’s inventory. He films a few open bags of dog and cat food, cleaning products, laundry detergent, cat litter, salsa, and pudding. With the exception of the detergent and the open bags of pet food, Benson deemed all of the products “good,” however, he says they’re required to throw the items away because they were out on the shelves for “too long.”

“And this is what we do with them, courtesy of Walmart,” Benson says, flipping the camera to reveal a trash chute as he chucks the items down.

He added in the caption that the chute crushes each item thrown in, so they are unsalvageable. “This is what we did towards the end of every night. Had this one saved for after I left. I would say go diving, but they crush it all,” he wrote.

♬ original sound – ✨Benson✨ @ayoitsbenny This is what we did towards the end of every night. Had this one saved for after I left. I would say go diving, but they crush it all. :D #walmart

The video racked up over 43,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 19, leading alleged former and current Walmart employees to share what their stores would do with leftover items in the comments.

“My walmart would tape the dog and cat food up to donate. clean up the bottles that have broken juice on it. and cvp most of the other things,” one viewer shared.

“My Walmart donated to food banks not everything but almost everything but 4 others. I worked at also crushed it in other states,” a second stated.

“The Walmart where I’m from donates to the food pantry my mother runs and they get a tax write off or something. Talk to one of the top managers and maybe they could reach out and find the food association in your state. It’s not the company as a whole. It’s your specific stores choices,” a third commented.

Other viewers recounted their experiences with other stores that allegedly toss leftover items.

“I worked in a warehouse , they threw away tons of perfectly fine food. They refused to donate, wasteful as hell,” one person shared.

“Target throws alot away,” a second wrote.

“the opened dog and cat food makes sense as it can be contaminated. we did the same at petco. the other stuff though,” a third said.

In a follow-up video, Benson responded to some of the criticisms he received. The TikToker explains that he was instructed to dispose of the items through the trash chute by his supervisor. He also notes that he didn’t suggest his Walmart location handle their blemished products differently as he did not have authority on the policy and didn’t want to risk his job to make the suggestion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Benson via TikTok comment and Walmart via press contact form.