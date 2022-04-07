Black Uber Eats driver says he was arrested for trespassing after following customer’s directions to ‘leave the food at the back door’

A Black Uber Eats driver and TikToker said that after following a customer’s directions, he was arrested and questioned by police. User Trae (@thinkliketraelidh) says that, while he was delivering an order for Uber Eats, he was told to “leave the food at the back door.”

However, when he decided to follow those directions, he claims he was “handcuffed and arrested for ‘trespassing.’”

“I was just tryna make some money,” he captioned the video.

The video was posted less than a day ago and currently has over 50,000 views.

In comments, many users suspected the alleged arrest was triggered, at least in part, by Trae’s race.

“We know why that happened,” one TikToker stated.

“It was probably racially motivated,” another theorized.

Other users and alleged Uber Eats drivers said that this was something they’ve long been afraid of happening.

“That’s literally my fear when doing Uber,” one shared.

“I jokingly fear this as well,” another said, “or just being shot for ‘trespassing!’”

Some advised against going to the back door at all, no matter what a customer says.

“Nah never the back door,” a commenter urged.

“That would be the day I start leaving it at the end of the driveway or in the mailbox,” another said.

“This is why I still leave at the front door and act like I ain’t see that part,” a third explained.

However, a few users questioned Trae.

“Bro, how long were you standing there to give them enough time to notice you, call the cops and the cops to arrive?!” a TikToker asked. “Just drop, take pic, and leave.”

“So you got to the house and they managed to call the police and the police arrive and ur still at their house?” another wrote.

In response to these questions, some theorized that the police happened to be nearby and saw Trae enter the property, motivating them to question Trae’s actions.

Trae did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message. Uber did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Today’s top stories