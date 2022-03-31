‘Esp after they ordered 47 frap’: Worker puts Starbucks customers who order water at the window on blast, sparking debate

A Barnes & Noble Cafe worker shamed Starbucks customers who add water to their order when they’re already at the window in a now-viral TikTok.

The TikTok, posted by popular user @jorlala, reads, “when the [customer] adds on a water at the window.” She lip-syncs to audio that says, “I am trying so hard to be better, but to my core, I am a hater.”

“Esp after they ordered 47 frap,” the TikToker, who boasts nearly 60,000 followers and often posts TikToks of her work experiences, added in the caption.

The TikToker’s video received 37,000 views in five days.

In the comments section, numerous people who say they are Starbucks employees shared their own ordering pet peeves.

“And then you give it to them and they say it’s the wrong size,” one user said.

“And if you add a food or actually drink item??! straight to jail,” another said. “So disrespectful and inconsiderate.”

“And it’s always AFTER you give them everything else,” a third claimed.

Alleged employees from other food-service jobs also shared what ordering habits annoy them.

“Hate when they do that shit or add nuggets or a cheeseburger,” one TikToker shared. “Also when they don’t have their money out when they get to the window it’s so annoying.”

“I mean at least it’s not another menu item,” another noted. “I [used] to work at taco bell and people would ALWAYS add on stuff at the window… hated it.”

“I worked as a cook and ppl constantly changed their WHOLE orders,” a third claimed. “I would b happy to give out a water.”

According to numerous users, the correct time to order a water, or any other item, is when a customer places their order. But if one forgets, many users say that it’s not the end of the world.

As one alleged Starbucks employee wrote, “I don’t mind [because] I be doing the same thing sometimes lol.”

@jorlala did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

