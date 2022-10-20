girl shares a clocking in hack where she can show up late tiktok

‘I did this and got banned from working at Walmart/Sam’s Club’: Worker shares hack for showing up to work late and getting away with it, sparking debate

'I would do this all the time when I worked for McDonald’s.'

At some point, showing up late to work is an inevitability. Traffic may be heavier than expected, a train to work may be delayed, or the snooze button on the alarm clock may have just looked a little too appealing.

Unfortunately, showing up late to work can also incur on-the-job penalties. A user on TikTok shared their tip for avoiding those consequences.

In a video with over 884,000 views, TikToker Bri (@bslaxughter) recounts her method for skirting a reprimand for showing up late.

“When i used to show up late to work & didnt clock in purposely so i could wait till later in the shift to tell the manager fix my time cause i ‘forgot to clock in’ & they fixed it to the time i was scheduled,” Bri wrote in the text overlaying the video.

“This only works if your manager doesnt watch you come in,” she added in the caption.

@bslaxughter this only works if your manager doesnt watch you come in 😭 #fyp #foryou #colorcustomizer #foryoupage #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ Oh yeah whos a genius – wormmy22

In the comments section, some users sang the praises of the tip, saying they had used it in their own workplaces.

“I would do this all the time when I worked for McDonald’s lmao,” wrote one user. “Or when I got there late and they knew, I would lie and say I was only 2 min late.”

“Never clock in always clock out if you running late,” advised another.

“Me not clocking back from my lunch so I can take as long as I want then I correct it,” added a third.

However, some said that doing this didn’t exactly work out the way they would have liked.

“My manager would just check the cameras to see when I actually walked in,” claimed a commenter.

“Dang my job too smart. You get points for ‘forgetting to clock in,’” stated a second.

“I did this and got banned from working at walmart/sams club,” alleged a further user.

“I did that when I worked at Wawa.. theu caught on and I got let go,” offered an additional TikToker.

“I use to do this until I did it too much and they checked the cameras and fired me,” echoed a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bri via Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Oct 20, 2022, 8:59 am CDT

