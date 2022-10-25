‘DoorDash is absolutely ripping everyone off’: Customer finds out that prices for Moe’s ‘Homewrecker Bowl,’ queso are different on DoorDash

A DoorDash customer claimed the company is “absolutely ripping people off” after finding out the prices for items at Moe’s Southwest Grill are allegedly different on the platform than on the restaurant’s website.

The customer, @mistakequeen21, is a TikToker with over 26,000 followers. In a video, she shows the price of the Tex-Mex restaurant’s “Homewrecker Bowl” on both the DoorDash platform and the restaurant’s website with the allegation that “that DoorDash is absolutely ripping everyone off.” The bowl consists of the customer’s “choice of protein, rice, beans, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac,” according to the site. The order she was trying to place also consists of “Moe’s Famous Queso.”

“Through DoorDash, you can’t get the bowl of queso instead of the cup, so I went to Moe’s website,” she says, recalling what led her to make the alleged discovery. On DoorDash, the bowl is priced at $12.99, while the queso is $5.19, according to the order screen featured in her video. One Moe’s site, the bowl is priced at $9.99, and the queso is $3.99. She notes she is looking at the “same location” on both platforms.

She says she changed her order to “pick-up,” instead of delivery, to see if that changed the price but that it did not.

The video racked up over 44,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 22, with viewers offering possible reasons for the different prices.

“That markup is because they charge the restaurant fees to be part of the service… the restaurant makes up the mark up by making the price higher to us,” one viewer suggested.

So many viewers made that same assumption that @mistakequeen21 addressed it in a comment. “If you are coming on here to say it’s the ‘restaurants setting pricing’ or something like that…literally at least 50 ppl already said it,” she said.

Update 4:02pm CT, Oct. 25: A spokesperson for DoorDash told the Daily Dot in a statement that “restaurant partners are free to set their own prices on the platform.”

“As such, a subset of restaurants on DoorDash have set their menu prices above in-store prices. We understand that there may be many reasons why restaurants choose to raise their menu prices, but in our mission to improve the customer and merchant experience, we encourage merchants to use in-app prices that more closely reflect in-store menu prices,” the spokesperson added. “As always, DoorDash offers multiple ways for customers to save across the platform, including our membership program DashPass, our cross-category bundling feature DoubleDash, and our Offers Hub to find the latest promotions and deals.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @mistakequeen21 for comment via TikTok comment.