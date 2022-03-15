‘The damn customer is going to think I’m f*cking drinking out the water’: DoorDasher claims Chili’s gave them half a cup of water for customer

A DoorDasher on TikTok says Chili’s only gave her a half cup of water for a delivery order.

The video, which was posted by user @nahlag00, shows a large plastic drinking cup filled only halfway with water.

“So we come to Chili’s, and it’s a fucking kid’s meal,” @nahlag00 says in the video, referring to the meal the customer ordered. “Why they didn’t have no kid’s cup? I don’t know why, but they decided to put it in this tall-ass cup and only fill it halfway because it’s supposed to be a kid’s meal.”

“What common sense does that make?” @nahlag00 asks in the TikTok. “The kid can still have a cup of water.”

As @nahlag00 then observes, leaving a half-empty cup might lead the customer to believe she tampered with their order.

“They ain’t even got no top cover on this,” she says. “The damn customer is going to think I’m fucking drinking out [of] the water and trying to give it to them.”

She closes the video with a simple question: “What kind of bullshit sense does that make?”

In the comments section, TikTokers agreed with @nahlag00’s ending question and chastised Chili’s for seemingly being so stingy with its water.

“Ain’t water free anyways?” one user questioned before claiming things like this are why they quit their job at the restaurant.

“Like it’s literally water,” another agreed.

Other users pointed out that many locations have stickers to put over drink lids. This is done to show customers their drinks have not been tampered with. As is visible in the video, no such sticker is present.

“I work at chilis and I know damn well they got the stickers to put over the cups,” one commenter alleged. “They were just [too] lazy to put it on.”

In cases like this, some have resorted to buying their own stickers.

“This is why I bought those drink stickers so they don’t think I drink the drink because sometimes they don’t always fill the drink all the way,” a user wrote.

Some alleged that this is a common issue with Chili’s specifically.

“I do [DoorDash] and chilis did that to me too!!” one commenter claimed.

“Its always chili’s,” another user agreed.

This seems to be verified by @nahlag00’s own experience. In a later video, @nahlag00 says she picked up a drink from Chili’s again, and while a sticker was now present, the drink was once more filled only halfway.

“Chili’s why you keep doing me like this,” she captioned the clip.

However, it appears in this case that the location was simply out of smaller cups and opted to use a larger one.

This still does not explain why Chili’s opted to fill a free water cup only halfway in the first video. In the comments section under the initial TikTok, @nahlag00 says she managed to resolve the issue by going back into the restaurant.

“I definitely took it back before I drove off,” she says.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to DailyDot’s request for comment via email. @nahlag00 did not immediately respond to DailyDot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Chili’s via a contact form on its site.

More fast food news