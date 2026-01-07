Red Dead Redemption 2 fans find the next steps—and possible ending—to the spider web Easter egg

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have discovered the next steps in the ongoing spider web mystery Easter egg found in late 2025. It started with a spider, and now guitars in one town have pointed players to a pair of bird symbols that lead north.

Featured Video

At the same time, GTA Online players noticed what might be a hint coming from a Red Dead Online crossover.

The seven-year Red Dead mystery

In late December 2025, over seven years after RDR2 came out, gamers stumbled upon strange spider symbols on seemingly random telephone poles throughout the game.

Advertisement

Matching each pole location with the spider’s legs on the world map led the players on a path to a deeply hidden Easter egg.

A completely new mystery has just been discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2, seven years after release.



The community is still trying to determine whether this is a genuine unresolved secret or deliberate misdirection by Rockstar.



A spider symbol was found carved into a… pic.twitter.com/eoph4Zb3qM — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) January 5, 2026

Fans could hardly believe that this game was still delivering new mysteries after so many years.

After getting stuck on the guitar clue, puzzlers finally located two bird symbols in Fort Wallace that seem to point players northeast. Here, players split on what may be the end of the puzzle.

Advertisement

How to find the RDR2 spider web Easter egg

If you’ve yet to find the Easter egg for yourself, here’s how to do it:

Find one of the spider-stamped telephone poles, such as the one to the west of the Heartland Oil Fields. Take the spider symbol and orient it sideways on the map to that the longest “leg” points southeast and the tip of each lines up with the poles. Head to the center of the spider’s body between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. to find a giant web with an “N” and a telephone pole symbol. Head north until you find another pole. Shoot it until it reveals a “W” with five pole symbols and follow this number of poles west. Shoot the fifth pole to find an “NW” and guitar shape. Head northwest to Fort Wallace and find any guitar. Follow the town’s guitars by going in the direction the heads “point” until your reach the roof of a tower sporting two crude bird symbols.

Traveling northeast led @GTASixInfo to find hidden cave with a cheat code reading “Greed is now a virtue” that they say grants the player $500. There’s more to the cave, but the final cavern is empty, leading the X user to speculate that there may be more to it.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, popular game reviewer @SynthPotato said they found birds to the northeast of Fort Wallace that led them to an old Easter egg and a mysterious question mark on a mountain. This may lead to yet more puzzles.

Madam Nazar hints at the RDR2 Easter egg in GTA?

As fans went wild over this new in-game mystery, someone on GTA Online noticed an interesting crossover. In the Diamond Casino Heist DLC, Madam Nazar from Red Dead Online appears in the form of a fortune teller machine.

If you put in a coin, she might say something about a “web.”

Advertisement

Update: In the Diamond Casino Heist DLC for GTA Online (2020), Madam Nazar from Red Dead Online is introduced through a fortune teller machine. One of her fortunes says: “I see a web, still tangled after years of unraveling. Will you be the one, I wonder?”



I think Rockstar was… https://t.co/m9qYln16Ix pic.twitter.com/Fd3sPja7ER — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) January 6, 2026

“I see a web, still tangled after years of unraveling,” she says. “Will you be the one, I wonder?”

Fans quickly linked this vague statement to the spider web mystery in RDR2, which hid for years before players started “unraveling” it. Rockstar Games is truly impressing the gamers at the turn of 2026.

Advertisement

“So cool people are still finding stuff in Red Dead,” wrote @Chupalapizza.

“Rockstar is literally the best to ever do it,” said @babyyygrim.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.