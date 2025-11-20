“Pure cinema”: Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman reunite at Fortnite Chapter 7 event

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman shocked fans by appearing together at the Fortnite Chapter 7 announcement event in Los Angeles, where the game unveiled its upcoming Pulp Fiction crossover.

Tarantino and The Bride appeared together to promote Fortnite Chapter 7

The game will feature iconic heroes and villains from Kill Bill, including The Bride and sisters Gogo and Yuki Yubari.

The Pussywagon will also make an appearance.

Uma Thurman (The Bride) & Quentin Tarantino at The Fortnite Chapter 7 Event in LA pic.twitter.com/Sn0MCWDfz6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 20, 2025

On social media, people expressed two major reactions: disbelief that Pulp Fiction is coming to Fortnite at all, and equal disbelief that Tarantino and Thurman appeared together publicly.

“It’s actually insane seeing them together because I thought they had bad blood after she got hurt during the filming of Kill Bill…” wrote @FrankieGonzo69.

Despite concerns for Tarantino and Thurman’s relationship and claims that “Quentnite” is an unexpected pairing, they doubt Tarantino is 100% enthusiastic, fans reacting to the news said they’re stoked for the Tarantino x Fortnite collab. Some are even hoping Tarantino could direct “the Fortnite movie.”

According to a Nov. 19 post from @HYPEX, Tarantino and Thurman appeared together at the LA event and posed in front of a bright yellow Fortnite x Pussywagon step-and-repeat. The post has more than 629,000 views and a lively mix of reactions.

Pulp fans and gamers shared mixed reactions in the comments.

“oh my god😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 you guys don’t understand how happy i am.”

“I am a Fortnite fan and a Kill Bill fan, and I am so confused.”

“The Bride crashing Fortnite is pure cinema 🍿🔥.”

“Out of all Fortnite collabs ever happened, this is by far the most random one.”

Cinephiles didn’t expect the pairing — but many are thrilled

Fortnite shared footage from the event on X in a post from Nov. 20, 2025, that featured Tarantino posing against the Pussywagon backdrop. Amid foot fetish jokes, fans replying to the post shared their excitement.

@Legendyss posted, “Hmmmm… So he’s directing the Fortnite movie then? 🤔”

“Shocked y’all got him to do this but, so [expletive] here for it.”

“He misread Fortnite as Footnite and signed on immediately”

“Landing Quentin Tarantino, an absolute legend of world cinema, is nothing short of extraordinary. Well done, Fortnite!”

“We weren’t expecting this reference or appearance, but wow: thank you!”

Whether fans think the collab makes sense or not, the Tarantino x Fortnite crossover is shaping up to be one of the platform’s most noteworthy partnerships yet.

