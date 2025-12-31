“Likely to keep climbing”: Used Nintendo 3DS prices are skyrocketing and everyone has a theory

Used Nintendo 3DS price tags are reading as much as or even more than a used Switch online, and it has fans and experts stumped. Some of these handheld gaming systems are selling on platforms like eBay for barely less than Nintendo priced them new out of the box.

Some point to nostalgia and scarcity, while others argue the 3DS’s unique features and growing modding scene have made it a collector’s favorite with no true modern replacement.

Why some used Nintendo 3DS consoles are selling for $300+

On Monday, popular gaming news X account @Pirat_Nation brought this trend to everyone’s attention.

“New 3DS XL models are often selling for $200 to $350 used,” the account wrote. “Prices are likely to keep climbing.”

That phrasing is a little confusing. Actually new 3DS systems would be valuable as Nintendo stopped manufacturing them in 2020. The XL models are newer than the standard, which may be what @Pirat_Nation meant.

On eBay, top results for the Nintendo 3DS show refurbished models starting at $164.99—just five dollars less than the standard price for a new one after the gaming company lowered it from $249.99 following slow sales.

The only ones priced at $349.99 are special editions like the One Piece: Unlimited World Red version. These have themed covers and the featured games pre-installed.

There are cheaper listings for 3DS systems on eBay, but much anything under $100 will not ship from the U.S. We also had significant trouble finding a Switch 2 console for under $300, though there are used original Switches going for less than some of those refurbished handhelds.

Regardless, trusted outlets on video games and technology in general echoed the X account’s surprise at these price tags. Tom’s Hardware claims that the average price of a 3DS climbed by 76 percent in one year.

“Arguably the best handheld gaming device”

Neither Tom’s Hardware nor Kotaku could offer an explanation for this increase. The global DRAM shortage shouldn’t be impacting the cost of an out-of-production handheld. The best they could do was point to the nostalgia factor, especially after Nintendo shut down the eShop in 2023.

Across social media, gamers offered their own theories, for whatever that’s worth.

“This is what happens when a console has zero true replacement,” @ishraqkhann declared.

User @AzurePulsed theorized that “this is just a bubble btw 3ds sold almost 80 million and prices are just going up for the love of the nostalgia eventually those ‘retro nostalgic’ people will get bored and will sell those for a low price cuz they won’t know what to do with it.”

Well the secret is out now



I’ve been buying these at garage sales/online for $40-60 for years



People thought I was weird for wanting them lol



Now they’re selling for $250+ used https://t.co/1V70ZXFdEM pic.twitter.com/gCB7Ky0YGl — Cam (@CamHustles) December 29, 2025

Others pointed to the unique and beloved features of the 3DS that made it a standout from the beginning.

“This is what happens when Switch 2 fails to integrate key 3DS features like street pass, Mii Plaza, home themes/environments, free online, subscription free ownership of 3DSWare-like titles and community apps like SwapNote,” claimed @XVyse2.

“3DS is loaded with personality and there’s nothing else quite like it.”

“The 3DS is arguably the best handheld gaming device,” claimed @XRayC41. “The spike in 3DS Modding videos, showing off the potential it has, only makes it more desirable for players.”

