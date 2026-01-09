“I don’t care about Instagram”: Maya Hawke’s comments about casting directors requiring a specific amount of “collective followers” in a movie resurface

Maya Hawke’s comments about casting and Instagram are resurfacing, and they showcase a disappointing reality about the industry.

Stranger Things came to an end last week, which means the show’s cast is a hot topic on social media. People are sharing their favorite memories of the kids from Hawkins, including Hawke. Hawke joined the series in Season 3 as Robin Buckley, and she’s since become a fan-favorite from the show.

Maya Hawke speaks about being an actor with Instagram

One moment from Hawke’s career that’s making waves is her comments about the industry and Instagram.

“I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks. Right, well, just so you know, if you have over this many followers, you can get the movie funded,” Hawke said in an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. “It’s a really confusing line to walk.”

“I’m talking about deleting my Instagram and [some directors are] like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get from the cast,’” Hawke recalled.

“‘So if you delete your Instagram and I lose those followers, understand these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you,’” she continued.

You can watch a clip of her interview below:

Naturally, people are unhappy with the reality that Instagram followers have anything to do with casting projects. Acting talent is not defined by followers, and the fact that it seems to matter is an unfortunate side effect of social media.

Actors or influencers?

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's newsletter here.




