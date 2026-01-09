Advertisement
Entertainment

“I don’t care about Instagram”: Maya Hawke’s comments about casting directors requiring a specific amount of “collective followers” in a movie resurface

“Everything is an algorithm now. We live in a Black Mirror episode.”

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
maya hawke instagram followers in casting

Maya Hawke’s comments about casting and Instagram are resurfacing, and they showcase a disappointing reality about the industry.

Featured Video

Stranger Things came to an end last week, which means the show’s cast is a hot topic on social media. People are sharing their favorite memories of the kids from Hawkins, including Hawke. Hawke joined the series in Season 3 as Robin Buckley, and she’s since become a fan-favorite from the show.

Maya Hawke speaks about being an actor with Instagram

One moment from Hawke’s career that’s making waves is her comments about the industry and Instagram.

Advertisement

“I don’t care about Instagram. Instagram sucks. Right, well, just so you know, if you have over this many followers, you can get the movie funded,” Hawke said in an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. “It’s a really confusing line to walk.”

“I’m talking about deleting my Instagram and [some directors are] like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get from the cast,’” Hawke recalled.

“‘So if you delete your Instagram and I lose those followers, understand these are the kinds of people I need to cast around you,’” she continued.

You can watch a clip of her interview below:

Advertisement

People react to Maya Hawke’s Instagram comments

Naturally, people are unhappy with the reality that Instagram followers have anything to do with casting projects. Acting talent is not defined by followers, and the fact that it seems to matter is an unfortunate side effect of social media.

In Body Image
@cryptoserenityy/X
Advertisement

Actors or influencers?

In Body Image
@KEKW0x/X

Not a good feeling.

In Body Image
@AnkitSi70755453/X
Advertisement

The Marty meme strikes again.

In Body Image
@AG_knocks/X

You hate to see it.

In Body Image
@Jaxxx_eth/X
Advertisement

Yup.

In Body Image
@onbrandviews/X

Pretty scary stuff.

In Body Image
@ladidaix/X
Advertisement

Keep speaking out, people!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Actors Hollywood Instagram Social Media Stranger Things
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot