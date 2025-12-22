“We all know why”: Kim Kardashian becomes one of Fortnite’s most-used skins ever

The Fortnite crossover economy has a new juggernaut: Since launching on Dec. 13, the Icon Series Kim Kardashian outfit has surged to become the most-played skin of Chapter 7 Season 1, landing in the top 100 most-used skins of all time.

With nearly 3 million players equipping the skin and tens of millions of matches logged as Kim K, the release has ignited both praise for its deep customization and a chaotic backlash that includes plenty of internet jokes about why it’s so popular.

According to Epic Games, Fortnite players have already played 37 million matches as Kim K, even amid major drops like Snow Miku and Harry Potter skins.

Players using the outfit can switch up Kim’s hairstyle and gloves, turn her sunglasses on or off, and select the style and color of her latex jumpsuit.

Vice reported that according to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Kim K skin has a staggering “336 style combinations.”

Kim Kardashian is already one of the Top 100 most-used Fortnite skins of all time, and the #1 most-used skin in Fortnite Chapter 7



The skin was released less than a week ago



(via @FortniteDotGG & @Jorge_Most) pic.twitter.com/RgkFPImY2r — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 20, 2025

But it’s not just the skin’s versatility that has players suiting up as Kim, it’s the star’s iconic proportions that’s keeping her in the game.

“ngl what did people expect if this is the first skin to actually show a huge bust and ass size lol,” wrote Reddit user u/ZonbiGuy on r/FortniteBR.

Plus, people think it’s funny to shoot people as Kim Kardashian.

“The hilarity of shooting people as Kim Kardashian + ass + how much customization there is is a powerful combo,” replied u/worstcourtjester.

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite skin will no longer be available as of 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Sunday, December 28, 2025, but will eventually return.

While some replied the Kim K skin is popular because gaming habits reflect the celebrity’s popularity in real life, others blamed its high ranking position on Kim’s “metrics” and accused its wearers of being gooners.

“That’s the power of the Kardashian brand! Numbers don’t lie.”

“They need to make a new POI called Goon Garden because you guys are HORNY.”

“The skin’s rise is a cultural flashpoint that shows how games mirror pop-culture.”

“Kim K skin dominating as #1 in Chapter 7 real star power pulling players in. Fortnite knows how to make crossovers count.”

“Does that mean most of the community are gooners💔”

“Exciting times if you’re 14 years old.”

