“Look at my lawyer dawg I’m going to Alcatraz”: Kim Kardashian lashes out at psychics after failing the bar exam, and the internet can’t stop laughing

After failing the California bar exam, Kim Kardashian took her frustration to TikTok, but instead of blaming herself, she aimed at an unexpected target…psychics.

In a vlog filmed during her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, the reality star unleashed a profanity-laced rant against the fortune tellers who confidently told her she would pass.

What did Kim Kardashian say about psychics?

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f*cking psychics that we have met with, and are obsessed with, are all f*cking full of sh*t,” Kardashian said in the video.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

She didn’t specify whether the predictions referred to this particular exam or a future attempt. Still, folks online quickly picked up on her frustration, especially after she admitted she had come close to passing. The next California bar exam is scheduled for February, though she didn’t confirm if she plans to retake it then.

Kim Kardashian says she no longer believes in psychics after they told her she would pass the California bar exam she failed:



“[They’re] all f**king full of sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/LP5RCSiPb6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2025

Kardashian has spent six years pursuing her unconventional legal path. She began studying law through an apprenticeship program in 2018, skipping traditional law school entirely. Although she passed the “baby bar” on her fourth try, this most recent setback temporarily paused her goal of becoming a lawyer, like her character in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair.

On her Instagram Stories, she kept a positive tone. “I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. She added, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up—just more studying and even more determination.”

Despite her frustration with psychics, Kardashian seemed determined to continue. “Falling short isn’t failure—it’s fuel,” she said.

The internet’s reaction

People online immediately mocked Kardashian’s meltdown about psychics. Many folks found humor in her reliance on fortune tellers during one of the toughest exams in the country.

“using psychics and chat gpt she’s doing anything but going to law school or studying,” wrote @showgirlkat.

@zoerosebryant quipped, “look at my lawyer dawg i’m going to alcatraz.” Meanwhile, @showgirlkat joked, “using psychics and chat gpt she’s doing anything but going to law school or studying.”

Others were less amused. @sophforsvt wrote, “she could do so much more good by funding the innocence project or paying people’s legal bills than she can by trying and failing to become a lawyer herself.”

1st it was using ChatGPT for law tests, then it was not passing the CA bar, now it’s about a psychic. Do you guys realize how above + beyond they go to create buzz to distract you from things like the fact she’s opening 15 Skims stores in Israel, a country the size of New Jersey. https://t.co/pB06XCqLnu — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) November 11, 2025

Some users mocked the irony. “girl…you can’t rely on psychics and chat gpt to pass the FUCKING BAR EXAM 😭 YOU GOTTA STUDYYY NOT PAY A PSYCHIC LMAOOO,” tweeted @AenyssaVelaryon.

Even harsher takes rolled in. “These are new levels of both stupid AND delusional that we have never seen before LMAOOOOOOOOOOO,” said @NickMenakos.

As one commenter, @ravelesm, summed it up, “One would think that going to psychics to ask if you’re going to pass the Bar Exam should have been a red flag to yourself in the first place!!! 🤣🤣🤣”

