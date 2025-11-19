“They called your bluff”: JudyHoppsLovr bit comes full circle at “Zootopia 2” premiere

A TikToker famous for pretending to be “obsessed” with Judy Hopps from Zootopia is going viral after Disney unexpectedly invited him to the Zootopia 2 premiere—bringing a four-year internet bit full circle.

Explaining the JudyHoppsLovr Zootopia joke

Nik Salah (@niksalad) has spent the past four years posting as his alter ego @judyhoppsl0vr69, a parody TikTok account dedicated to being “absolutely enamored with” Zootopia’s Judy Hopps. The running gag—an exaggerated, over-the-top display of devotion to the animated rabbit—has earned him 2.5 million followers.

To entertain his massive following, he exaggerated legal proceedings with Disney over their intellectual property after the media company blocked @judyhoppsl0vr69 on 10 separate social media accounts.

When Nik was contacted by Disney earlier this month, he was sure he’d poked the bear for the last time and feared the company would take genuine legal action against him.

But instead, as Nik explained in a Nov. 16 TikTok, Disney was simply inviting him to attend the Hollywood premiere of Zootopia 2.

“Who knew that four years of committing to the bit would lead to me getting invited to the Zootopia 2 premiere,” he said. According to his posts, he flew in from London to attend the event as Disney’s guest. Fans celebrated the unexpected twist, calling it the perfect payoff for a long-running gag.

@judyhoppsl0vr69’s “happy ending”

Nik shared a rundown of events that led to him attending the Zootopia 2 premiere as Disney’s guest on Nov. 13, 2025. “A storybook ending if you ask me,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In the clip, Nik revealed he was scared Disney was getting in touch with him to take legal action against his online persona as an obsessed Judy Hopps fan. But, “When they contacted you,” he said, “they were just inviting you to the premiere of Zootopia 2… So you flew across the country and you went to the premiere of Zootopia 2.”

“And now, after four years of doing this, you begin to wonder if it was a bit in the first place,” he admits.

Fans in the comments celebrate @judyhoppsl0vr69’s big moment. Commenters express feelings of excitement and amusement at the twist ending.

Here’s a sample of what they said:

“full circle babyyyyyyy.”

“This may be an original experience.”

“Wait you were ALLOWED to go?!??”

“Somehow, I think Disney has actually one-upped you. They’ve called your bluff.”

“No, because you actually kept Zootopia alive. you deserve the previews.”

“The fact that Disney has repeatedly acknowledged your existence and made it known that they know what you’re about is one of the best parts of my life tbh.”

